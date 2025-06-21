Expect a lot of clouds, intense rains, and localized flooding for your Puerto Vallarta weekend

Puerto Vallarta will see mostly cloudy skies and intense rain on June 21, with remnants of Hurricane Erick and low-pressure systems bringing heavy moisture and a high UV index.

Puerto Vallarta residents and visitors should prepare for a wet and cloudy Saturday, June 21, as forecasters predict intense rainfall and high humidity levels due to a combination of tropical weather systems and the lingering effects of Hurricane “Erick.” According to forecasts from Meteored, the coastal city will experience temperatures between 24°C and 28°C, with skies remaining mostly cloudy throughout the day and a significant chance of rain across 90% of the region.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reports that the unstable weather pattern is linked to multiple low-pressure channels inland, as well as a broader monsoon-like circulation over northwestern Mexico. These systems are funneling moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea, creating ideal conditions for sustained rainfall.

Adding to this, the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) has highlighted the ongoing impact of Tropical Depression Erick, the downgraded remnant of Hurricane Erick. Although the storm has weakened, it has left behind significant atmospheric moisture, intensifying rainfall potential in Jalisco and surrounding states.

According to Meteored, rainfall in Puerto Vallarta could total 11 millimeters throughout the day, with the most active rain periods predicted between 9:00 a.m. and noon, and again extending through 10:00 p.m. The forecast warns that the cloud cover may not prevent sun-related risks, as the ultraviolet index is expected to peak at dangerous levels around midday.

Meanwhile, the IAM has warned of very heavy rains ranging from 75 mm to 150 mm across Jalisco, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, Puebla, and Chiapas, driven by the remnants of Erick and other converging meteorological conditions.

The SMN urges residents in affected states to be alert for flash floods, rising rivers, and landslides, particularly in mountainous or low-lying areas. Drivers are also encouraged to take extra precautions during the anticipated downpours, as visibility may be reduced and roadways could quickly become hazardous.

For those in Puerto Vallarta, this means an increased risk of localized flooding, particularly in neighborhoods known for poor drainage. Tourists planning beach or outdoor activities should be cautious and avoid sun exposure during peak UV hours, despite overcast skies.

Local authorities and emergency response teams are closely monitoring the situation and may issue advisories or alerts if conditions worsen.

Stay up to date by following announcements from Protección Civil, local government channels, and official meteorological outlets.

