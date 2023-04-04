Explore the Puerto Vallarta Botanical Garden tour and dinner experience

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Vallarta Botanical Garden has launched a unique guided tour that offers visitors an immersive experience in both the natural beauty of Mexican plants and the richness of authentic Mexican cuisine. The world-famous garden destination and pristine nature reserve in Puerto Vallarta attracts visitors from around the world. However, with the overwhelming number of species found there, the importance of each species often goes unnoticed or fails to capture visitors’ attention.

For nature lovers, flowers, trees, and plants have their own cultural history, importance in traditions, and medicinal properties. The Vallarta Botanical Garden’s richness of colors, birds, and animals complement the botanical attractions and highlight the significance of preserving these sanctuaries for the region’s flora and fauna.

Upon arrival, visitors will be greeted by an official guide who will serve as their companion and ambassador of Mexico’s tremendous native flora and fauna. The adventure begins as visitors wind their way along Vallarta’s stunning south shore and up the Horcones Canyon to the world-famous Vallarta Botanical Garden. Visitors will then explore garden trails, conservatories, and exhibits to learn about the different species found there.

The guided tour culminates in a dining experience at the magnificent Hacienda del Oro Restaurant. Visitors will indulge in generous portions of authentic Mexican cuisine that spotlights some of the plants they just experienced in cultivation. Afterward, visitors will have some free time to wander the garden at their leisure, swim in the crystalline waters of the mountain river flowing through the forest preserve, capture some photographs, or relax with a drink in hand on the observation deck of the Garden’s Visitor Center.

Overall, the exclusive guided tour at the Vallarta Botanical Garden provides visitors with an exceptional opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Mexican plants and the richness of authentic Mexican cuisine. It is an experience that visitors will remember for years to come. The Gardens and Dinner tour is currently only available by ToursPVR.

Meet the Vallarta Botanical Garden

Nestled in the Sierra Madre Mountains just south of Puerto Vallarta, the Vallarta Botanical Garden is a paradise for nature lovers, horticulturists, and anyone seeking a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Spread over 64 acres of lush tropical forest, the garden is home to a dazzling array of plants and wildlife that reflect the incredible biodiversity of Mexico’s Pacific Coast region.

Founded in 2004 by Bob Price, an American expat with a passion for plants and a commitment to environmental conservation, the Vallarta Botanical Garden has quickly become one of the most popular tourist attractions in the area, drawing visitors from all over the world. The garden’s mission is to showcase the incredible variety of Mexican flora, promote ecological awareness and education, and provide a sanctuary for endangered species.

One of the most striking features of the garden is the diversity of its plant collections, which range from cacti and succulents to orchids, bromeliads, and exotic tropical fruits. Visitors can wander along shaded paths that wind through dense forest and past cascading streams, stopping to admire the colorful blooms of hibiscus, bougainvillea, and heliconia. The garden also boasts a massive agave collection, with over 300 species of the iconic succulent plant.

Another highlight of the garden is the expansive butterfly house, which is home to dozens of species of butterflies and moths. Visitors can watch in awe as the delicate creatures flit and flutter around them, pausing to sip nectar from flowers or rest on leaves.

In addition to its stunning natural beauty, the Vallarta Botanical Garden is also committed to environmental education and sustainability. The garden offers a variety of workshops, classes, and events that teach visitors about topics such as composting, organic gardening, and conservation. The garden also has an active research program, studying the ecology and conservation of local plant and animal species.

For those looking to relax and recharge, the garden offers a number of amenities, including a restaurant serving delicious Mexican cuisine, a gift shop selling local handicrafts, and a swimming hole in a crystalline mountain river.

Overall, the Vallarta Botanical Garden is a must-see destination for anyone visiting Puerto Vallarta. With its stunning natural beauty, diverse plant collections, and commitment to conservation and education, the garden is a true gem of the Pacific Coast region.

