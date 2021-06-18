Felipe Álvarez releases new single and video for ‘Errado Corazón’ on June 23, 2021

Originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Felipe Álvarez has been entertaining people from an early age through theatre, music, video, and as a host with PVDN-TV, presenting the top stories from Vallarta Daily twice a week with the Puerto Vallarta News Brief.

Felipe’s newest single and video will be released on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his original song, Errado Corazón. A private viewing of the new single and video will be held in Mexico City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for invited guests and industry professionals.

Errado Corazón was written by Felipe Álvarez and Gerardo Ramírez, with the official video being produced by Evil Man Productions and directed by Axel Sánchez.

Spotify users can pre-save the newest release by visiting http://smarturl.it/felipealvarezpresave/

During Felipe’s studies at the Tecnológico de Monterrey he participated as an actor and singer in musical comedy plays; He also participated as a composer and performer in the Song Festival and was a solo singer in 5 editions of the Ensemble Concert.

Felipe Álvarez performing in ‘Rent’

From 2009 to 2018 he had leading roles in musical productions in Monterrey such as “Grease”, “Bule Bule el Show”, “Rent” and “Footloose”.

In 2019 Felipe was part of the English production of “Rock of Ages” in the Riviera Maya and acted in the musical ‘Incondicional’ on the soap opera ‘Mi Marido tiene más familia’.

In 2020 he was part of the Reality “La Voz” in María José’s team with a memorable performance of ‘Another One Bites the Dust‘. Currently, Felipe is recording new material, including the release of Errado Corazón.