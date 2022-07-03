Fifth Wave: Jalisco records four-month high in COVID-19 cases

Jalisco once again a thousand confirmed COVID-19 infections in one day, the Radar system of the state Health Secretariat reported 1,035 positive cases this Saturday, which is the highest number reported in the last four months.
The current incidence of confirmed cases at the state level is the highest since the rebound registered between January and February when the circulation of the omicron variant began.
The record of cases notified in the daily report was registered on February 3, when 5,908 infections were confirmed.
In the daily technical report of the Federal Health Secretariat, Jalisco appears with 4,177 active cases, which correspond to people who have presented symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days.
The increase in the number of people affected by the virus has not yet been reflected in hospitalizations. The database of the state Ministry of Health reports that there are 27 patients in public hospitals and 13 in private hospitals.
In the last 24 hours, no deaths caused by COVID were confirmed. This disease has caused 19,568 deaths at the state level since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- With another confirmed case of Monkeypox, Puerto Vallarta has the most cases in Mexico The number of monkeypox infections rose in the state of Jalisco after the Jalisco Health Secretariat ( SSJ ) announced the confirmation of two new cases. According to SSJ, these are two men over forty years of age. At the same time, they reported that no suspicious cases have been registered. The health authorities announced…
- Journalist Susana Carreño in serious condition after being attacked in Puerto Vallarta Journalist Susana Carreño was stabbed in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, after an alleged assault, and her health status is reported as fair to serious, after being hospitalized. According to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, the journalist was with another person when she was approached by several subjects who took her belongings and the vehicle in which she…
- Bank robbery in Marina Vallarta leads to police chase and shootings from Jalisco to Nayarit The robbery at a bank branch ended in a chase by the municipal police of Puerto Vallarta, the National Guard (GN), and the Navy from Jalisco to Nayarit. After the report of the robbery at the bank located in Marina Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the authorities began the operation to find the armed individuals…
- Journalists from Jalisco denied that the attack on Susana Carreño was a random assault On July 1, the attack on journalist Susana Carreño, who is the director of Radio Universidad in Puerto Vallarta, was recorded. The authorities detailed that it was an alleged assault and the journalist was stabbed during a robbery attempt. During the afternoon, the Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, reported through his official…
- The sale of migrant slaves to American ranchers is a multi-million dollar business Like cattle, dozens, perhaps hundreds, of undocumented migrants are “bought” by ranchers from the United States on a daily basis, in a modern slavery scheme. An investigation carried out by the newspaper Milenio, based on the consultation of judicial documents housed in the American courts, reveals that a criminal organization that is dedicated to the…