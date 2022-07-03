Fifth Wave: Jalisco records four-month high in COVID-19 cases

Jalisco once again a thousand confirmed COVID-19 infections in one day, the Radar system of the state Health Secretariat reported 1,035 positive cases this Saturday, which is the highest number reported in the last four months.

The current incidence of confirmed cases at the state level is the highest since the rebound registered between January and February when the circulation of the omicron variant began.

The record of cases notified in the daily report was registered on February 3, when 5,908 infections were confirmed.

In the daily technical report of the Federal Health Secretariat, Jalisco appears with 4,177 active cases, which correspond to people who have presented symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days.

The increase in the number of people affected by the virus has not yet been reflected in hospitalizations. The database of the state Ministry of Health reports that there are 27 patients in public hospitals and 13 in private hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, no deaths caused by COVID were confirmed. This disease has caused 19,568 deaths at the state level since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

