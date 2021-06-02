Discover five vacation rentals in Puerto Vallarta with amazing views. Puerto Vallarta is an ideal tourist destination to rent a vacation home, weekend home, luxury villa or condo on the beach. Plan your Vacation in Puerto Vallarta, the friendliest place on earth, wherein this charming beach destination you will be able to experience beautiful natural scenes in harmony with the authentic flavor of a typical Mexican town. Make your dreams come true in a Puerto Vallarta Vacation rental.

South Shore Penthouse with stunning views

This stunning waterfront condo graced by soaring ceilings and wall-to-wall windows in the dining and living room is a haven for gazing at Puerto Vallarta views from multiple vantage points. You can enjoy your breakfast on the private terrace and watch whales during the winter months, and hear the birds sing year-round.

Oceanfront luxury penthouse on Punta Negra Beach

Fully remodeled, amazing oceanfront, beachfront, top floor penthouse condo, located on Punta Negra Beach which is considered the best beach in Puerto Vallarta! The views from the condo are breathtaking with turquoise water, surrounding mountains, Los Arcos National Park, and absolutely stunning sunsets. The spacious condo has 2 bedrooms each with king beds, 2 bathrooms, a large living room, dining space, covered balcony, vaulted ceiling with beams, and unique brick Cupula

Amazing views over Los Muertos Beach

This one-bedroom condo is unique in its décor. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, rebuilt wood kitchen cabinets, a newly tiled floor with Mexican design, art deco mirrors and eclectic artwork and paintings set this unit apart. Both the bedroom and the living area have large balconies opening onto the ocean, this condo is the ultimate place to enjoy romantic sunsets over Banderas Bay.

Oceanfront Penthouse with Amazing Views

If you want to feel the charm of Puerto Vallarta and the tropical ocean breeze, then Casa Margarita is the perfect place for you! Located one block from the ever popular Malécon Boardwalk, amenities are within walking distance including sightseeing, endless restaurants, and grocery stores. Secured property also has two private beachfront pools with direct access to the beach.

Mismaloya condo with views, views, views

The condo is on the 3rd floor with an elevator and has exceptional open views of the ocean and green lush mountains. The complex has a private gate entry to the beach, With an outdoor shower, pool, jacuzzi, and large tennis court. The building has a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the fall/winter months.