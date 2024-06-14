Food Safety: With Increasing Heat, Gastrointestinal Diseases On the Rise in Puerto Vallarta

Increased Interest in Puerto Vallarta Among American Travelers: A 25% Surge in 2024

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Puerto Vallarta has seen a significant uptick in interest from American travelers, with a 25 percent increase in travel intentions compared to 2023. This surge, reported by the Amadeus system, highlights the growing appeal of this vibrant destination among U.S. tourists. According to Amadeus, which provides detailed insights into air travel…