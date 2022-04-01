For lifeguards in Puerto Vallarta, the training never ends

Elements of the Lifeguard division of the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta, are kept in constant training to be better prepared for lifesaving and aquatic rescue tasks, so this week they are developing the course on ‘Jet Ski Management in Rescue Operations’ taught by instructors from the Fire Department of the city of Tijuana, BC
The objective of this course is that the personnel being trained have the basic principles in the use of this equipment, from how to use it and manage it in this type of emergency and in beach surveillance, explained instructor Juan Hernández Liñán, Commander of the Aquatic Rescue Division of the Fire Department of the border city.
There are four days of training, one of theory and three of practice that ends this Friday, and among other activities, the rescuers are evaluated in swimming performance, their skill in using the jet ski, and the training they receive to operate the equipment in rescue, both the operator and the companion.
This course is given a few days before the Holy Week and Easter holiday period begins, so the instructor recognized that the objective of this is that the Lifeguards who watch the coastal beaches are prepared and that the citizens and visitors know that there are professional people protecting their safety.
In addition to the elements of this corporation, rescuers from the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEPCBJ), Nayarit, and Bahía de Banderas also participate, with the support of instructors Jesús Humberto Díaz Solís, from the Aquatic Rescue Division of the Tijuana Fire Department, and course coordinator Ignacio González González, President of the Mexican Federation of Water Rescue and Rescue.
