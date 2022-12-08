VACATION RENTALS

Four Mexican soldiers arrested after kidnapping family and demanding ransom

December 8, 2022
, ,

In the state of Tlaxcala, a group of Investigative Police (PDI) agents arrested four alleged kidnappers who, when they identified themselves with the authorities, showed credentials from the National Defense Secretariat ( Sedena ), as active military soldiers.

This was announced by Ernestina Carro Roldán, head of the . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website