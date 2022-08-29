Francesca Bavaro Encore Concert with Special Guest Performers at Incanto Puerto Vallarta

Singer-songwriter, and American Idol alum, Francesca Bavaro (aka Effie Passero) has added a final summer show on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 PM at Incanto, Puerto Vallarta. Her incredible vocal range and musical prowess are unmatched as she presents pop, standards, opera, and originals. She will welcome a variety of special guest performers to join her including Diego Guerrero, Tonny Kenneth, Enoch, Kami Desilets, and more with Derek Carkner at the piano.

Entertainer Kevin-Anthony also presents a special one-night-only performance singing the music of Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9:30 PM. He brings a breadth of experience both as a performer and producer, utilizing both of his artistic talents by headlining his own shows and producing shows at Act2PV.

Entertainer Kami Desilets’ with Bing Young at the piano starring in Some Like it Hot! is a hit, blending hot/cool jazz, blues, and a dash of Bossa Nova. Sangria and margarita drink specials are offered during the show and be sure to try Incanto’s delicious new menu items including their famous chicken tenders, delicious burgers, and new crunchy tacos. Wednesdays at 7:30 PM.

Incanto’s Summer Theatre Series, hosted by pianist Dennis Crow, continues on Tuesdays featuring a variety of films and recorded musical performances. Dennis plays music from each of the shows during his welcome and introduction. The recorded live stage production of 42nd Street (London) will screen on Aug. 30 at 5 PM.

Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas wraps up their 2022 Movies and Forums Series on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5 PM with a screening of the film, Brother Outsider: The Public and private life of Baynard Rustin, the gay “invisible man” of the Civil Rights movement and architect of the 1963 March on Washington (2003 NR: 83 Min.). All are welcome. No cover. A two-item minimum is suggested.

Cabaret sensation Kami Desilets & Chicago-based singer-songwriter Stolie are together again for one-night-only with an all-live playlist of your favorite 80’s hits. They’re clearing a dance floor in the air-conditioned theatre and throwing a totally tubular party. Wear your favorite vintage garb and join the fun! Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 PM.

Acclaimed director Ramiro Daniel presents one performance only of Que no se culpe a nadie de mi muerte – Let no one be blamed for my death. A comedic monologue full of humor where the actress plays 5 different characters that will bring to life the story of a young woman who is on the verge of suicide in the hope that a phone call will stop her. Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 PM. Presented in Spanish.

Current hours are 4 PM – 11:30 PM Tuesday – Sunday (closed on Mondays). The piano bar features live music starting at 5 PM most days with seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace, as weather permits. Check Incanto’s Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for a daily schedule. For tickets and reservations visit IncantoVallarta.com. Most shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE. Happy Hour 2×1 daily at 4-5 PM in the piano bar. Evening dining is available until 10:30 PM. Air-conditioned. All safety requirements are observed.

