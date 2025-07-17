Travel agency seized in Monterrey following seven complaints filed for alleged fraud

The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office carried out a fraud raid at Andares Travel & Tours in San Nicolás de los Garza, Monterrey, after seven complaints, arresting the owner and seizing laptops, phones and records. This week, the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office raided Andares Travel & Tours in San Nicolás de los Garza following seven fraud complaints from customers across the Monterrey metro…

This week, the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office raided Andares Travel & Tours in San Nicolás de los Garza following seven fraud complaints from customers across the Monterrey metro area. Agents arrested the owner, identified only as Yamileth, and seized multiple electronic devices and documents linked to unfulfilled bookings and unpaid refunds.

Ministerial agents, supported by personnel from the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Institute of Criminalistics and Forensic Services, carried out the operation at the agency’s office on Gustavo Sada Paz Street in the Ciudad Ideal neighborhood. Investigators had opened files after clients reported that the agency sold domestic and international tour packages—but neither honored the reserved trips nor returned payments.

According to an official statement, Andares Travel & Tours “agreed to refund previously paid amounts, without the affected parties receiving said amounts.” At the scene, authorities confiscated three laptops, several cell phones, payment receipts and various stationery items. These materials will undergo forensic analysis as prosecutors build their case.

Investigators will examine hard drives, phone logs, email correspondence and transaction records to map out the full extent of the alleged scheme. Forensic experts hope to identify additional victims and trace any accomplices.

The Attorney General’s Office did not disclose the total amount at issue, but sources familiar with the probe say losses may exceed several hundred thousand pesos. Affected clients hope the raid will speed up refunds and bring criminal charges for fraud in service sales—a crime that carries serious penalties under Nuevo León’s Penal Code, including potential prison time and fines.

This action follows a recent uptick in consumer complaints against service providers in the state. Local authorities have vowed to step up oversight after similar cases emerged in Monterrey and surrounding municipalities, targeting everything from construction firms to event planners.

Consumer groups have welcomed the raid as a sign that authorities will not tolerate fraud in the tourism sector. “This sends a clear message: if you cheat travelers, you will face swift action,” said a consumer advocate who asked not to be named.

Clients who booked trips months ago say they received only vague promises as departure dates neared. Some say they lost their life savings without any formal response from the agency owner. Prosecutors are now interviewing victims to collect testimony and calculate total damages.

The property was formally seized and logged by the Attorney General’s Office. No court date has yet been set for Yamileth’s arraignment. Meanwhile, authorities encourage anyone with unresolved complaints to contact their office directly to file or update reports.

Travelers planning future trips are advised to check an agency’s credentials, read customer reviews and confirm refund policies before paying in full. This case underscores the importance of consumer vigilance and may prompt tighter rules for tour operators across Nuevo León.

