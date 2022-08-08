From Coldplay, Maroon 5 to Lady Gaga: why do Mexicans throw Dr. Simi dolls at famous singers

Dr. Simi’s characters dancing outside of Mexico’s national pharmacy chain is no longer the only viral symbol of Similar Pharmacies, since Mexicans have taken it upon themselves to make his stuffed doll a souvenir for the great artists who perform by throwing the doll at them during performances to show love from Mexico. But it’s not always well received by the artist.

The most recent case happened in Toronto, Canada, when Lady Gaga was hit in the face with a Dr. Simi during her visit to The Chromatica Ball world tour. The Little Monster threw the stuffed doll at Lady Gaga to show Mexico’s love for the artist after she snubbed Mexico on her world tour.

In social networks, the viral moment has caused a question to be debated and explored in depth: Why do Mexicans throw Dr. Simi stuffed animals on the stage of celebrities? The trend is something new in pop culture with the first case occurring in November 2021, during the performance of the Norwegian singer Aurora at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City.

The presentation of the Norwegian singer was taking place when a fan threw the stuffed doll to the stage, having an unexpected, but funny, reaction: the artist picked it up and hugged it, with everything being recorded in the video of the live concert broadcast and becoming something extremely viral, which was soon repeated by more people with other great celebrities.

The funny figure sneaked into a Coldplay concert with a very funny reaction from its vocalist, Chris Martin.

During the performance, a girl threw a stuffed Dr. Simi onto the stage, causing the singer to pick it up and read the name of the person who threw it to him, then put it on his shoulders and carried it for a few moments, walking and performing around the stage.

On March 30, 2022, at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, the figure was also thrown during the group’s presentation. On that occasion, a Mexican fan who shared her testimony on social networks after going viral assured that she had done it because it was her favorite band and she wanted to give them as a sign of affection and Mexican hospitality with the popular stuffed doll.

The concussion can be simple after seeing the cases and testimonials of fans who have performed this feat: the trend is generated because Dr. Simi’s stuffed dolls have established themselves as a very peculiar symbol of Mexico, being something distinctive and comic that most foreign artists can understand, so their astonished reactions are the greatest satisfaction for Mexicans.

All of the famous Dr. Simi bombs have included handwritten messages from the fans.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN