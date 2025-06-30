From San Miguel to Tulum, Mexican Towns Are Being Crushed by Overtourism

From San Miguel to Tulum, Mexican destinations face water shortages, housing crises, and ecosystem collapse as a result of the tourism the destinations depend on.

Mexico’s most picturesque towns and coastal gems are drowning in the very attention that made them famous. What were once quiet fishing villages, sacred indigenous sites, or conservation strongholds have become victims of unchecked tourist demand. In 18 towns across the country, overtourism has triggered housing crises, water shortages, collapsing ecosystems, and cultural erosion.

San Miguel de Allende: Gentrified to the Breaking Point

A darling of international travel magazines, San Miguel de Allende has seen a 340% increase in tourism since 2019. Now attracting more than 2.5 million annual visitors, the city is under intense strain. Housing prices have quadrupled in three years, pricing out locals and forcing longtime residents to relocate.

Basic services such as water and trash collection are collapsing under the weight of this boom. Locals report dry taps for days while luxury Airbnbs with rooftop pools thrive. What was once a serene, colonial city has become a backdrop for influencer content, with authenticity eroding in real time.

Founded in the 16th century by Spanish settlers, this UNESCO-listed colonial gem is known for its pink-hued La Parroquia church and centuries-old cobblestone streets. Visitors flock here for world-class art galleries, vibrant festivals, hot springs, and nearby ruins like Cañada de la Virgen.

Tulum: Mayan Legacy at Risk

Tulum’s archaeological site is now showing visible structural damage due to heavy foot traffic—hosting nearly 3 million visitors yearly. Emergency repairs are underway, but cultural preservation efforts are lagging.

The town’s exploding population, driven by tourism-driven migration, has created a water and wastewater emergency. Polluted cenotes and toxic runoff are destroying the region’s delicate aquifer and marine ecosystem. Meanwhile, local residents face soaring rent and diminished access to basic utilities.

One of the last coastal cities built by the Maya, flourishing between 1200–1450 AD, Tulum is famed for its cliffside “El Castillo” ruins overlooking the Caribbean. Beyond history, tourists enjoy cenotes like Gran Cenote, beach clubs, Sian Ka’an biosphere, and an energetic wellness scene.

Sayulita: Paradise Party Town or Public Health Hazard?

Sayulita’s transformation into a boho-chic surf party hub has overwhelmed its infrastructure. With 800,000 visitors annually, the single access road is perpetually gridlocked. Many locals no longer swim in the ocean due to untreated sewage contaminating the water. The coral reefs, once vibrant, are 40% degraded—largely from boat traffic and poor regulation.

Originally a coconut oil hacienda and home to Huichol and Cora communities, Sayulita evolved into a thriving surf village on Nayarit’s Pacific coast. Today it’s beloved for surf breaks, bohemian boutiques, vibrant nightlife, yoga retreats, and a laid-back vibe

Bacalar: Lagoon of Seven Colors Turning Green

The town’s iconic lagoon, famed for its electric hues, is suffering. Algae blooms from sewage and chemical runoff are dulling its clarity, and the stromatolites—fossil-like microbial life—are dying.

The town has more tourists than residents year-round, and Bacalar’s sewage system was never designed to handle 38,000 people plus 1.2 million annual visitors. Local governments have introduced limits, but enforcement is inconsistent and often undermined by economic pressure from tourism operators.

Established by the Maya around 415 AD (Sian Ka’an Bakhalal) and refounded by Spaniards in the 1540s, Bacalar is the gateway to the “Lagoon of Seven Colors”. Tourists are drawn to its kaleidoscopic waters, Pirate Channel, canoeing, windsurfing, birdwatching, and relaxing by stromatolite ecosystems.

Isla Mujeres: Sinking Under Tourist Weight

Just 7 kilometers long, Isla Mujeres handles over 3 million visitors annually. The island’s waste management system relies on boats to the mainland, which now make multiple daily trips. Medical services, including the island’s lone hospital, are stretched thin. Tourists enjoy sprawling beach clubs while local fishermen lose access to their own waters.

A refuge for Mayan worship of the fertility goddess Ixchel and later a pirate haven, this small island is rich in lore. Visitors love Playa Norte’s turquoise waters, Punta Sur cliffs, underwater museum MUSA, snorkeling the Manchones reef, and local arts/culture scene.

Holbox: No Cars, No Infrastructure, No Relief

Holbox, once known for its bioluminescent beaches and tranquility, now faces rapid environmental degradation. With over 650,000 annual visitors, the island’s ecosystems are collapsing. Plastic pollution clogs mangroves, and beach erosion is washing away the coast. The sole desalination plant can’t keep up—residents experience water rationing, while resorts do not.

A Mayan settlement in the chiefdom of Ekab, later refuge in the Caste Wars and pirate hauntings before modern tourism arrived in the late 20th century. Known today for bioluminescent beaches, whale shark swimming, laid-back sandy roads, birdlife, and a rustic charm.

Valle de Bravo: A Lake Town on the Edge

Valle de Bravo’s weekend population surge triples its size every Friday. The resulting traffic jams not only snarl the roads but overwhelm medical and emergency responders. Pollution in Lake Valle de Bravo has spiked 45% in two years, driven by tourist boating and shoreline development.

Locals have started restricting lake access in protest, while weekenders treat the town like an open-air party venue, leaving trash and disrupting local life.

Dating to Aztec times and a former rock-racing and rock-festival host, Valle became a “Pueblo Mágico” in 2005 for its scenic lake and colonial charm. Tourists enjoy paragliding, boating, mountain biking, waterfall hikes, cobbled streets, and artisan markets.

Playa del Carmen: Urbanization Without Planning

Once a sleepy beach town, Playa now hosts over 300,000 residents and even more tourists annually. Its famed beaches are routinely covered in sargassum, while crime has risen sharply. The city lacks adequate sewage infrastructure, leading to untreated wastewater flowing directly into the sea. Overdevelopment has erased green spaces and widened the income divide.

Mazunte: From Conservation Model to Crisis

The beach where turtles once nested in quiet is now lined with yoga retreats and eco-hotels. Conservationists say tourist noise, light pollution, and trampling have reduced turtle nesting success. The main road becomes unusable in the rainy season, but tourists still arrive en masse, straining already underfunded wildlife programs.

Puerto Escondido: Surf Culture Replaced by Crowds

Zicatela Beach has become chaotic. The town, once revered for its laid-back surf culture, now has high-rise condos and a nightlife scene that’s pushing out original residents. With more than 500,000 visitors a year, safety incidents during surf events have spiked, and untreated sewage has caused beach closures.

Tepoztlán: Sacred Hill Becomes Carnival Strip

Indigenous residents of Tepoztlán say their traditions are being commodified. Tourists climb Tepozteco pyramid in droves—over 1.5 million visitors a year—leaving trash and damaging the site. The local market, once filled with ancestral foods and crafts, is now dominated by mass-produced souvenirs.

Zihuatanejo: Fishermen Pushed Out by Cruise Ship Tourism

Zihuatanejo has been transformed from a fishing town to a cruise ship port. Fishermen now report a 70% drop in catch due to ocean traffic and pollution. The bay is suffering from eutrophication, as nutrients from hotels and restaurants feed algae blooms. Prices have skyrocketed, but profits aren’t shared with the community.

Pátzcuaro: Tradition Suffocated by Tourism Surge

Once a revered site for Día de los Muertos, Pátzcuaro now hosts over 200,000 tourists in one weekend. Sacred rituals are interrupted by gawking spectators and selfie-takers. Price gouging during the holiday has driven out Mexican families, while the town’s water system collapses under the sudden demand.

Real de Catorce: Ghost Town Gridlock

With only one narrow tunnel for access, Real de Catorce sees waits up to four hours. Tourists flood in seeking spiritual experiences, but their presence has damaged historic structures and sacred Huichol ceremonies. There’s no hospital, and emergency services are minimal. Locals feel like extras in their own town.

Celestún: Flamingos Flee the Cameras

Celestún’s pink flamingos are under threat as motorized boat tours explode in popularity. Bird colonies are showing signs of displacement, while mangrove erosion worsens. The town’s infrastructure hasn’t kept pace: the lone pier, trash services, and water supply are all overwhelmed.

A Pattern of Exploitation, Not Tourism

In all 18 locations, overtourism is not just about crowds—it’s about a system where tourist profits are privatized while environmental and cultural costs are socialized. Infrastructure investments have failed to keep up with demand, and the gains from tourism rarely reach the communities bearing the burden.

Unless federal, state, and municipal governments intervene with strict regulations, meaningful investment, and community-first planning, these destinations may collapse under the weight of their own popularity.