Fujiwhara effect Pacific storms could shape Barbara and Cosme off Jalisco Coast

/ Feature, Hurricane, Hurricane 2025 / By

The Fujiwhara effect Pacific storms could alter the paths of Barbara and Cosme, raising coastal risks for Mexico’s Pacific states this week.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has identified two developing low‐pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean that could grow into tropical storms named Barbara and Cosme. Their close proximity raises the possibility of a Fujiwhara effect, a rare interaction that can alter storm tracks and intensity along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Two Potential Storms Form in the Pacific
Early this week, SMN forecasters spotted a low‐pressure area about 575 kilometers south of Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca. The system holds a 50 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours and an 70 percent chance over the next seven days. It is moving west‐northwest at about 15 kilometers per hour. If it reaches tropical storm status, it will be named Barbara and could develop further as it approaches waters off Guerrero and Michoacán this weekend.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s National Water Commission (CONAGUA) reported a second low‐pressure area roughly 830 kilometers south of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán. This disturbance carries a 50 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next two days and a 80 percent chance during the next week. If it intensifies into a tropical storm, it will take the name Cosme. Its current trajectory points westward over open waters.

Understanding the Fujiwhara Effect
When two tropical cyclones come within approximately 1,200 kilometers of each other, they can engage in what meteorologists call the Fujiwhara effect. In this scenario, each storm begins to rotate around a common center. If both systems share similar strength, they will orbit around a midpoint between them. If one storm grows stronger than the other, the dominant system can pull the weaker one into its circulation or even absorb it entirely.

Forecasters say that if Barbara and Cosme form as projected and stay within range, their interaction could produce unexpected shifts in direction. That outcome would complicate predictions for coastal areas of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, where increased rainfall and higher sea swells could pose hazards. Communities in these states should monitor official advisories in case either storm changes course or combines impacts due to the Fujiwhara effect.

Pacific Hurricane Season Outlook
Mexico’s 2025 Pacific hurricane season officially began on May 15. Tropical Storm Alvin emerged as the first named system on May 20, forming roughly 585 kilometers south‐southwest of Punta San Telmo. Alvin moved north‐northwest before dissipating without making landfall.

Meteorologists now expect between 16 and 20 cyclonic systems in the Eastern Pacific this season. Of those, 8 to 9 are likely to reach tropical storm strength. Between 4 and 5 could escalate into Category 1 or 2 hurricanes, while 4 to 6 may intensify to Category 3 or higher. Should Barbara and Cosme both develop, they would count among these totals and could influence each other’s paths if they remain close.

Advisories and Preparedness
Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination urged residents in coastal states to stay informed through official channels. Local authorities will issue watches and warnings as needed. Fishing boats and small‐craft operators should heed marine advisories, and beachfront communities should prepare for possible high waves and heavy rainfall beginning this weekend.

Citizens can follow updates from SMN and CONAGUA on social media or their official websites. Emergency response teams stand ready to support evacuations or relief efforts if winds, flooding, or storm surges threaten populated areas.

As Barbara and Cosme develop, their potential Fujiwhara effect could reshape typical storm behavior. Residents from Oaxaca to Jalisco should review hurricane preparedness plans, stock basic supplies, and remain alert to changing conditions.

The Fujiwhara effect Pacific storms could alter the paths of Barbara and Cosme, raising coastal risks for Mexico’s Pacific states this . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • expats in mexicoDiscover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Discover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination in 2025, offering affordability, quality healthcare, vibrant communities, and diverse lifestyle options. Learn about top expat hotspots and what makes Mexico stand out in the Global Retirement Index. A new report confirms what many expats already know: Mexico stands out as…
  • americans-kidnapped-puerto-vallarta-dating-appsAmericans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara confirms Americans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings. Travelers should exercise caution when meeting strangers and heed Level 3 travel advisory for Jalisco and Level 2 for Nayarit. Americans kidnapped Puerto Vallarta dating apps. U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara has confirmed multiple reports of U.S. citizens being kidnapped in the…
  • puerto-vallarta-safety-mayor-travel-alertPuerto Vallarta Stands Ready to Assist in Cases of American Kidnappings Puerto Vallarta safety took center stage after a U.S. travel alert following kidnapping cases. Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía vows strengthened security and cooperation with authorities to keep tourists and residents safe. Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía addressed a recent U.S. Consulate travel advisory following the kidnapping of several people in Puerto Vallarta. In response…
  • governor-statements-puerto-vallarta-kidnappings-contradictedJalisco Governor’s Statements Denying Puerto Vallarta Kidnappings Contradicted by Officials The governor said the incidents were extortion, not kidnappings, and the crime did not occur in Puerto Vallarta. Records from the U.S. State Department and Nayarit’s Attorney General show victims held and abused in Puerto Vallarta, then moved to Nayarit, contradicting his account on Puerto Vallarta kidnappings. When state governor Pablo Lemus Navarro insisted that…
  • puerto-vallarta-tropical-storm-barbaraPuerto Vallarta monitoring developing storm this week, expected to become Tropical Storm Barbara Puerto Vallarta is monitoring possible Tropical Storm Barbara forming off Guerrero, with heavy rains and landslides possible in Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán over coming days. Meteorologists are watching a low-pressure system off southern Mexico’s Pacific coast that may strengthen into Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season. As…
  • pacific stormsTwo Potential Tropical Storms Brewing Off The Coast of Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - NOAA monitoring two potential storms off Mexico with high chances of forming tropical storms Pacific coast Mexico this week. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are keeping a close watch on two distinct areas of low pressure brewing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern Mexico.…
  • National-Hurricane-Center-60NOAA Monitors Low-Pressure System Off Mexico with 60% Chance to Become Tropical Storm Barbara NOAA forecasts a 60% chance for a new low-pressure system off southern Mexico to develop into Tropical Storm Barbara, marking the second named storm of the Eastern Pacific season. An area of low pressure is forecast to form offshore of the coast of southern Mexico late this week as forecasters begin monitoring conditions that could…
  • two_pac_7d0-png-900×533–06-06-2025_06_12_AMFujiwhara effect Pacific storms could shape Barbara and Cosme off Jalisco Coast The Fujiwhara effect Pacific storms could alter the paths of Barbara and Cosme, raising coastal risks for Mexico’s Pacific states this week. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has identified two developing low‐pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean that could grow into tropical storms named Barbara and Cosme. Their close proximity raises the possibility of a…
  • puerto vallarta newsNews to Know in Puerto Vallarta for Today, June 5, 2025 Catch up on the latest Puerto Vallarta news, including safety alerts, local security measures, wildlife updates, infrastructure milestones, and weather developments to keep you informed today. Today’s Puerto Vallarta news roundup highlights key updates from June 4–5, 2025, covering a U.S. State Department safety alert, the city’s response to those warnings, an environmental update on…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top