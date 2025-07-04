Gentrification in Mexico City is not the reason for the high cost of housing

/ By

Mexico City Real Estate

City housing shortage, not gentrification, drives prices skyward as planning lags behind demand and foreigner influence remains minimal.

High real estate costs in Mexico City stem from a deep and persistent housing shortage—exacerbated by land constraints, tangled regulations and speculative investment—rather than by the presence of foreign residents. Despite headlines blaming “gentrification,” foreign-born residents make up just over 1 % of the city’s population, while planners estimate a gap of some 500 000 homes to meet current demand.

Mexico City’s housing deficit outweighs expat demand by a wide margin. Infonavit, the federal workers’ housing institute, calculates that the capital needs roughly 500 000 additional units to keep pace with urban growth and replace substandard dwellings. By contrast, just 104 629 residents (about 1.14 % of the 9.2 million total) were born abroad as of the 2020 census . Even if every foreign-born resident occupied a separate home—a highly unlikely scenario—that would cover only about 21 % of the shortfall. And the overwhelming number of foreign born residents in Mexico City are migrants from Central and South America, not wealthy foreigners.

Areas popular with expats—such as Colonia Roma and Condesa—have long been enclaves for Mexico City’s upper classes, not newcomers. In the late 19ᵗʰ and early 20ᵗʰ centuries, wealthy families commissioned grand Art Nouveau and neo-classical mansions on what was then the western edge of the city; these “modern” colonias were built for bankers, factory owners, politicians and artists. Condesa, formally established in the early 1900s, likewise grew as a haven for middle- and upper-class residents, including waves of Jewish and European immigrants—long before it became a hipster magnet. These areas were never affordable to most of Mexico’s working class, and Mexican bankers, politicians, and business owners, continue to live in these neighborhoods at rates of 25 to 1 foreigner.

Today’s expat community remains small and concentrated. Although Roma and Condesa host many foreign residents, the overwhelming majority of properties—both long-term rentals and homes—are owned and occupied by Mexican nationals. Studies of Airbnb hosts in Mexico City show that professional operators (who manage multiple listings) are overwhelmingly residents of Mexico, and there’s no evidence that foreign-born individuals dominate short-term rentals.

The real drivers of high prices lie elsewhere. Scarce buildable land in central boroughs, lengthy permitting processes and rising construction costs have slowed new supply. Higher interest rates and limited mortgage access constrain both developers and homebuyers. Meanwhile, speculative investment—by domestic and global capital—removes existing units from the market as properties are purchased as assets, not homes for full-time residents.

Policy efforts to date have fallen short of what’s needed. Infonavit’s new social-housing program will add 26 000 affordable units over five years—just a drop in the bucket against a 500 000-unit gap. The federal “Housing for Well-Being” initiative aims for 1.1 million homes by 2030, but progress has been sluggish and units remain out of reach for many middle- and low-income families.

Addressing Mexico City’s housing crisis calls for a multi-pronged approach:

  • Streamline approvals for infill and mid-rise developments in well-connected areas.
  • Incentivize mixed-income projects to ensure supply at all price points.
  • Strengthen rental protections—such as long-term leases and vouchers—to stabilize costs for tenants.
  • Upgrade informal settlements with infrastructure and legal titles rather than displace residents.
  • Encourage community land trusts and cooperatives to keep homes permanently affordable.

Ultimately, Mexico City’s unaffordability reflects a structural shortfall and planning failures—not a scapegoat in gentrification or the modest expat population. Closing the Mexico City housing shortage demands bold, coordinated action from federal, city and private stakeholders—before more families are priced out of the capital.

City housing shortage, not gentrification, drives prices skyward as planning lags behind demand and foreigner influence remains minimal.

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in MexicoMexico City Protest on July 5 Challenges Gentrification and Airbnb’s Impact on Housing Residents of Roma and Condesa will gather at Parque México on July 5 to protest gentrification, rising rents, and Airbnb’s effect on local housing. This Saturday, July 5, Mexico City will witness its first organized citizen protest against gentrification—a peaceful but urgent gathering taking place at 3:30 p.m. at the Lindbergh Forum in Parque México,…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • no-damage-jalisco-hurricane-flossieNo Damage Reported in Jalisco as Hurricane Flossie Moves Away While Mexico's Weather Service predicted heavy rains, Hurricane Flossie causes no damage along Jalisco’s coast. The Category 3 storm brings light rain and moderate waves as it moves away from the region. The coasts of Jalisco remain calm and largely unaffected following the passage of Hurricane Flossie, a powerful Category 3 storm that is now…
  • José Luis Velázquez RodríguezSEAPAL Official Reported Missing in Puerto Vallarta Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have launched a search for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, SEAPAL's head of transparency, who has been missing since June 30. Family and officials are urging the public to report any information. Local authorities and civil protection units have launched a search operation for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, head of the Transparency…
  • bahia-de-banderas-alcohol-ban-beach-8pmBahía de Banderas bans alcohol on beaches after 8 PM to prevent accidents Alcohol is now prohibited on Bahía de Banderas beaches after 8 PM to reduce risks like intoxicated swimming and crocodile encounters, authorities confirm. In a move aimed at improving public safety and reducing nighttime risks in tourist areas, the Director of Citizen Security in Bahía de Banderas, Briana Guzmán, announced that the consumption of alcoholic…
  • cabo-corrientes-warning-canceled-hurricane-flossieCabo Corrientes Spared as Hurricane Flossie Warning Lifted, But Pacific Coast Still at Risk Cabo Corrientes no longer under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Flossie nears Mexico's Pacific coast, with dangerous winds and heavy rains threatening Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. The tropical storm watch for Cabo Corrientes was officially canceled Tuesday, offering a measure of relief for the scenic coastal town as Hurricane Flossie continues to churn off Mexico’s…
  • tropical-wave-7-floods-bacalar-chetumal-emergency-responseTropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo. Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their…
  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
Scroll to Top