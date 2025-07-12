Yes, firefighters still do that! Guadalajara firefighters rescue cat from 15-meter tree

Guadalajara firefighters from stations 2 and 4 rescued a stray cat stuck 15 meters high on July 11, 2025, then turned it over to Animal Welfare after an online appeal to find its owners.

Guadalajara, Jalisco – In a reminder that public safety extends beyond people, firefighters from Guadalajara’s Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Department once again answered the call to save a life—this time a feline one. Yesterday morning, crews from Fire Stations 2 and 4 sprang into action when they received word of a cat stranded at the top of a 15-meter tree at Sports Complex #8 Cuahtémoc “Talpita,” located on San Esteban Street in Guadalajara.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed the cat was trapped on a high branch, visibly stressed and unable to descend. Within minutes, they positioned a ladder truck beneath the tree and carefully extended the platform to reach the animal. Using gentle coaxing and secure harnessing techniques, the team guided the cat into the bucket and lowered it safely to the ground.

“Our priority is always to protect life, whether human or animal,” said Lieutenant María Elena Flores, who led the operation. “These rescues build trust between the department and the community, showing that we’re here for all,” she added.

Once on solid ground, medical personnel from the department’s Animal Welfare unit conducted a quick health check. The cat—with no visible injuries—received water and a brief rest before firefighters turned it over to Animal Welfare staff. Because no owner immediately came forward at the scene, the department issued a call on its social media channels, appealing to anyone who recognized the feline to come forward.

This rescue marks the latest in a long history of Guadalajara firefighters saving pets from precarious situations. The practice, which often makes headlines and warms hearts, underscores the department’s broader mission: safeguarding all residents of the city.

How to report an animal rescue or other emergencies

Dial 911 and clearly describe the situation.

and clearly describe the situation. For non-critical animal rescues or bee swarm reports, call Guadalajara Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Department directly at 33 12 01 77 00.