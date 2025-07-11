Guadalajara sinkhole risk linked to aging drainage network – Know the 19 risk areas

July 11, 2025

Aging drainage collectors in Guadalajara threaten to trigger new sinkholes, floods, and road collapses. Experts call for a preventive water management plan.

A recent study by Dr. Arturo Gleason Espíndola of the University of Guadalajara warns that at least 19 sites in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area face imminent sinkhole formation. His analysis maps sections of the city’s collector network—built between 1902 and 1977—that have long outlived their useful life and now threaten public safety.

Dr. Gleason’s map, based on the 1997 “Las obras que no se ve. Colectores de Guadalajara,” highlights sub-basins across more than 31,000 hectares of the valley. In densely urbanized corridors such as López Mateos, Calzada de las Torres, Sierra Morena, Juan Manuel, and Poniente, century-old pipes carry both rainwater and sewage. Many were constructed with materials now considered obsolete and have lacked consistent maintenance.

A stark reminder of the problem appeared on July 4, when the ground collapsed on Malecón Avenue in El Bethel, one of the sites flagged in Dr. Gleason’s report. That sinkhole punctured a major artery, snarled traffic for hours, and underscored how quickly aging collectors can become hazards.

Collectors dating from 1971–1977 face similar decay. These include López Mateos, Patria Poniente, Arroyo Hondo, Intermedio del Poniente, Chicalote, Federecha, Historiadores, Talpita, Arroyo, Axacatl, La Cruz, Calle 13, El Colli, Guadalupe, Ciudad Granja, Américas, Ávila Camacho, and Amapola. While younger than their 1900s counterparts, even these sections exceed half a century without major overhaul.

Worse still, many planned collectors from nearly 50 years ago remain unbuilt, leaving entire sub-basins without proper drainage. During heavy rains, water pools in low-lying areas, increasing flood risk and straining existing pipes. If unchecked, these pressures can crack aging conduits, destabilize soil, and trigger more sinkholes.

Dr. Gleason urges the state and city government to adopt a Sustainable Water Management Plan for Guadalajara with a preventive stance. That plan would prioritize urgent repairs, phased replacement of deteriorating pipes, and strategic expansion of unbuilt sections. It should also integrate real-time monitoring of water flows and pipe integrity to catch leaks or blockages before they lead to collapses.

Failure to act carries mounting costs. Beyond sinkholes, clogged or broken collectors can spark severe flooding, damage property, and close major roads. Emergency repairs cost up to ten times more than planned maintenance; prolonged closures disrupt businesses and daily commutes, eroding public confidence in city services.

Experts say funding could come from a mix of federal infrastructure grants, municipal bonds, and public-private partnerships. International organizations that specialize in urban water management may also provide technical support or low-interest loans. In parallel, a public awareness campaign can encourage residents to report cracks or unusual ground settling.

The clock is ticking. With the rainy season approaching, every delayed repair raises the odds of another collapse. Guadalajara stands at a crossroads: invest now in modernizing its hidden drainage network, or face more costly and dangerous failures. Addressing the Guadalajara sinkhole risk today may prevent tomorrow’s disasters.



