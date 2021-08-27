Guadalajara will have the first NetZero airport in Latin America

Terminal 2 (T2) of the Guadalajara International Airport, which is being built as part of the 2020-2026 investment plan, will be the first in Latin America, of its scale and of its type, to have the NetZero international certification, which is it grants new buildings that generate zero carbon emissions and whose net energy demand is taking advantage of solar and wind energy for their production.

“The first thing is to start with a bioclimatic architecture, a high-efficiency architecture, particularly the shell; what you want is to achieve maximum energy performance from the point of view of passive elements; the façade, the roof, the glazing”, explained Ulises Treviño, general director of the consulting company Bioconstrucción y Energía Alternativa, responsible for the project.

When participating in the Sustainable Infrastructure Development panel, within the framework of the Real Estate Business (REB) Summit Guadalajara 2021, he explained that, in addition to the optimal design from the point of view of architecture and materiality, high-efficiency equipment is required for solutions of air conditioning, lighting, service, and security.

Then, he said, “you equip it with the renewable energy systems that are required to neutralize that minimum demand that you achieved in the project and, finally, we make a quantification of greenhouse gas emissions that are associated with materials and energy, and all that energy and carbon quantification is certifiable when in 12 months, you can reach an absolute zero “.

The Guadalajara Plan consists of two phases; the first, which will conclude in 2024, consists of completing the second runway and the remodeling of the current terminal, and the second, which will conclude in 2026 with the second terminal building and its respective platforms.

