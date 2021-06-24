HBO Max coming to Mexico on June 29

The wait is over, Warner Media revealed the launch date of its HBO Max platform in Mexico, scheduling the premiere of the service on June 29 in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

HBO Max will compete with Netflix, Prime Video, and the newcomer Disney +, in the Latin American market.

“The platform will offer Latin American audiences a completely new experience through a new app, a variety of subscription options, and unmatched access to fan-favorite global programming, as well as local originals unlike any other service on the Internet in Latin America,” Warner Media highlighted in a statement issued this Thursday.

HBO Max: What content will the platform include?

HBO Max will include content from HBO, DC Comics, and Warner Bros., in addition, it will bet on content for children of all ages with a variety of original productions from Cartoon Network and Looney Tunes Cartoons. Also available will be great series that recently came out of Netflix such as “Friends” and “Gossip Girl.”

“It’s the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer service to consumers outside the US AND around the world,” said Jonhannes Larcher, director of HBO Max International. “HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

HBO Max: How much will the service cost?

For Mexico, the cost of the most basic plan: “Mobile” will be 99 pesos for users who want an individual profile for playback on tablets and mobiles and with the possibility of downloading the content and optimal viewing, while the “Standard” plan will be 149 pesos with the benefits of creating up to five simultaneous profiles and with 4K quality playback on all devices.

The annual plan will have an additional discount of up to 30% with taxes included.

In addition, there will have a seven-day trial and episodes available for free so that content fans can try the new service.

HBO Max: Platform Details

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the following benefits once they register on the platform:

Streaming content on multiple devices at the same time

Customize the experience by creating up to five different profiles per account

HBO Max will recommend titles whenever the user wishes.

Download content so that the user can enjoy them wherever and whenever they want.

HBO Max: What devices will it be compatible with?

Smart tv

PC and Laptops

Video game consoles

Smartphones and Tablets

HBO GO subscribers

According to WarnerMedia, HBO GO subscribers will have instant access to HBO Max while the former will be phased out.

Warner Bros. will release its 2021 movies in theaters and HBO Max at the same time.