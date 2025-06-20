Heavy Rains Trigger Sinkholes in Puerto Vallarta

By

Puerto Vallarta News

Seapal Vallarta launches emergency drainage repair to tackle sinkholes in Puerto Vallarta, fixing sewer lines and restoring roads across the city.

With the first heavy rains of the season, sinkholes have begun to appear across Puerto Vallarta. To protect public health, safeguard the environment and preserve the city’s image as a top tourist destination, Seapal Vallarta crews have launched emergency sanitary drainage repairs in several neighborhoods.

In El Pitillal, workers focused on a failed sewer line beneath 5 de Mayo, Abasolo and Genaro Padilla streets. After sealing the leak, crews removed damaged pavement and began resurfacing. Vehicle access on that stretch will remain closed until the afternoon of Saturday, June 21. Barricades, detour signs and traffic officers will guide motorists around the work zone.

Over in the Los Tamarindos neighborhood of Ixtapa, teams completed a drainage line repair on Cardenal Street. Seapal Vallarta restored sewer function and reopened the road to traffic. Officials say they will repave the affected section “as soon as possible” to limit disruption for residents and visitors.

On Thursday afternoon, crews from the Wastewater Collection Department responded to a sinkhole on Jacarandas Street, between Basilio Badillo and Venustiano Carranza. A collapsed drainage pipe created a hole in the road and posed a risk to pedestrians and drivers. Technicians have installed temporary shoring, replaced the broken pipe and backfilled the crater. Full road repairs will follow once the pipe settles and inspectors clear the area.

Seapal Vallarta director María López explained that the onset of the rainy season often exposes weak points in the sewage network. “Our priority is to fix these failures quickly before they pose a danger or impact tourism,” she said. “We’re working around the clock to restore service and repair roads.”

Residents in the hardest-hit areas say they appreciate the fast response. Local shop owner Jorge Medina in El Pitillal noted that water pooling in a blocked sewer had started eroding the pavement for days. “We called Seapal, and within 24 hours they were here fixing the line,” he said. “Now they’re paving the street, and I expect business to get back to normal by next week.”

Seapal Vallarta’s work crew includes pipe fitters, heavy-equipment operators and road-surfacing teams. They coordinate with the municipal public works department to reroute traffic, set detours and post safety notices. Public information bulletins on social media and local radio keep drivers informed of changing road conditions.

Officials warn drivers to reduce speed and obey detour signs near repair sites. Pedestrians should avoid walking too close to work areas, especially around temporary trenches. Seapal crews have placed fencing and hazard tape around all active sites.

As storm clouds gather, city engineers continue inspecting key drainage corridors. They plan more emergency repairs if further sinkholes appear. Tourists staying in nearby hotels or vacation rentals may notice road closures, but most repairs are confined to side streets. Main thoroughfares remain open.

By acting swiftly now, Seapal Vallarta aims to prevent larger sinkholes and protect the city’s reputation. Residents and visitors can expect a smoother drive once all repairs wrap up in the coming days.

