Hermosillo airport expansion drives Sonora tourism growth

Hermosillo Northwest Sonora

Hermosillo airport expansion secures a $50 million investment from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to modernize terminals, boost cargo capacity and strengthen Sonora tourism hub.

The governor of Sonora secured a USD 50 million investment from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) to modernize and expand Hermosillo International Airport. The announcement underscores Hermosillo’s role as a tourism gateway and logistics hub in northern Mexico, with state leaders and local businesses applauding the move.

GAP, the Guadalajara-based airport operator that manages 12 airports across Mexico, will channel roughly one billion Mexican pesos into Hermosillo’s single-runway airport (IATA: HMO). Governor Claudia Pavlovich highlighted that the investment helps make Hermosillo a regional travel center and supports Sonora’s growing agribusiness exports.

“The Hermosillo airport expansion will improve traveler experience and cargo handling,” Pavlovich said at a press briefing. “Upgrading these facilities will attract new airlines, boost tourism and open markets for our produce and seafood.”

Key projects include:

  • Terminal upgrades: Expanding the passenger hall to add three new check-in counters, two extra baggage carousels and enlarged boarding lounges. Retail and food service zones will gain modern finishes and energy-efficient lighting.
  • Runway reinforcement: Strengthening pavement to handle heavier cargo jets and extending apron areas to add two more aircraft parking positions.
  • Technology improvements: Introducing a high-speed baggage handling system and upgraded digital flight-information displays. Automated passenger gates will streamline boarding.
  • Cargo facility expansion: Building a 2,500 m² warehouse with climate-controlled storage to support Sonora’s fruit, vegetable and seafood shipments to the U.S. and Europe.

Hermosillo International Airport handled 1.7 million passengers and processed 12,000 metric tons of cargo in 2023, according to GAP’s annual report. The airport’s modern terminal, inaugurated in 1993 and covering over 10,000 m², features 20 aircraft stands and daily service to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Tijuana via Aeroméxico Connect and VivaAerobus.

Earlier this year, Airports Council International awarded Hermosillo the top customer-satisfaction score among airports in Latin America and the Caribbean. The honor recognized quick check-in times, clean facilities and friendly staff.

Local business groups see the upgrade as a catalyst for economic growth. “Improved air links will cut shipping costs for our manufacturers and make Sonora more accessible to tourists,” said Rubén García of the Hermosillo Chamber of Commerce. “This investment creates jobs and reinforces our position in cross-border trade.”

Frequent flyer Ana Morales noted that holiday traffic can overwhelm the current terminal. “More space and services like coffee shops and lounges will make winter and spring break trips much smoother,” she said.

GAP plans to start terminal renovations and technology installations in Q3 2025, aiming to complete them by mid-2026. Runway work and apron expansion follow, with the full program slated to finish in early 2027. State officials will monitor each phase to ensure minimal disruption to daily operations.

Travel analysts expect the improvements to draw additional carriers and nonstop routes. Hermosillo’s strategic location—just three hours by road from the U.S. border—positions it as a convenient stop for international tourists and freight operators.

By investing heavily in infrastructure, Sonora’s government and GAP reaffirm their commitment to making Hermosillo a thriving center for both tourism and logistics. The Hermosillo airport expansion promises to support more than two million annual passengers and spur wider economic benefits across the region.

