How safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns

/ AMPI, economic security, housing market, informality, investor confidence, Jalisco real estate, professional standards, property investment, property market, real estate law / By

Jalisco Puerto Vallarta News

Informality threatens Jalisco’s booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust.

The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region’s real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and investor confidence in Jalisco.

According to AMPI, the real estate market in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta is massive, estimated at over 135 billion pesos annually. With more than 110,000 property transactions each year—including around 45,000 home sales—the sector also generates over 25 billion pesos in rental income and ranks second nationally in mortgage placements via banks and Infonavit.

Despite this economic strength, Correa Cabrales says informality pervades. She points out that labor informality stands at 45% in Jalisco, and many real estate transactions occur without formal contracts, guarantees, or certified professionals. “This informal sector undermines property security, hinders investment, and erodes market trust,” she stressed.

To combat this, AMPI is urging the state congress to revise Jalisco’s real estate law. They propose mandatory registration and certification of everyone involved in the sector—from agents and developers to valuers, landlords, digital platforms, and notaries—alongside enhanced government oversight. “Professionalization must be obligatory, not optional,” Correa Cabrales asserted. “Those of us who operate formally are paying for those who do not”.

AMPI also emphasizes that legal certainty in real estate is critical to attracting foreign investment. Jalisco, boasting 130 industrial parks and ranking fourth nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI), benefits from a stable legal framework that appeals to global businesses.

Why It Matters

  • Protecting Families: Informal deals often lack guarantees, exposing families to fraud and legal uncertainty.
  • Investor Confidence: A legally robust and transparent real estate sector is essential for FDI, especially with Jalisco’s growing role in global supply chains.
  • Professional Standards: AMPI insists that agents, developers, and real estate platforms must meet accreditation standards to ensure buyer safety and sector legitimacy.

Looking Ahead

AMPI’s push for reform aims to:

  1. Enact mandatory professional registration and accreditation.
  2. Ensure all transactions are conducted within a legal framework.
  3. Strengthen regulatory supervision to prevent fraud.
  4. Improve Jalisco’s capacity to attract and retain foreign investment.

As Jalisco continues to expand its role in nearshoring and industrial development, securing the real estate sector is increasingly critical to sustaining economic momentum.

Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust.

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • security-operations-bahia-de-banderasBahía de Banderas Tightens Border with Puerto Vallarta in Response to Rise in Cross-Municipal Crimes Recent security operations in Bahía de Banderas along the Puerto Vallarta border involve coordinated patrols by SEMAR, SEDENA, National Guard, and municipal police to curb crime and protect residents. Local, state and federal agencies have launched joint security operations along the border between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta in response to a recent rise…
Scroll to Top