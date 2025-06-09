Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast

Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters.

Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving northwest at about 9 knots under the influence of a mid-level ridge over mainland Mexico. Forecasters expect Barbara to hold this general motion over the next few days.

Guidance from the GFS and ECMWF models remains split on Barbara’s long-range track. The difference hinges on when Barbara will lose strength and fall under the control of low-level winds rather than the mid-level ridge. To account for that uncertainty, the National Hurricane Center nudged its official track slightly to the right, bringing it closer to a consensus of the simple and corrected guidance models.

Barbara likely reached its peak strength early Monday, with favorable environmental conditions expected to last only 6–12 more hours. As it sails northwest, the storm will cross cooler sea surface temperatures and encounter drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Those factors should weaken Barbara’s inner core and erode its convective structure by midweek.

Despite its offshore path, Barbara will generate swells that reach coastal areas of southwestern Mexico over the next several days. These swells will produce life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents. Beachgoers should stay out of the water and heed warnings from local meteorological offices.

Gusty winds will also affect shorelines as the storm passes. Residents and visitors near the coast should secure loose outdoor items, reinforce windows where possible, and avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding or wind damage.

By Tuesday, Barbara should start to fall apart as it moves over cooler waters. Marine conditions may remain hazardous even after the winds drop below hurricane strength, so mariners must monitor updated forecasts and advisories. The National Hurricane Center will continue issuing regular updates on Barbara’s intensity, track, and potential coastal impacts.

Stay tuned to your local weather office and the National Hurricane Center for the latest on Hurricane Barbara strengthens its grip on the eastern Pacific while beginning a steady decline. Take all recommended precautions and check official advisories before heading to the shore or venturing into open water.