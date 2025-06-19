Hurricane Erick makes landfall in Oaxaca as Category 3 storm causing dangerous floods and landslides

Hurricane Erick hits Oaxaca as a Category 3 storm, triggering life-threatening floods, landslides, and storm surges across southern Mexico.

Hurricane Erick made landfall on Thursday morning in the western Mexican state of Oaxaca, bringing with it powerful winds, torrential rain, and warnings of life-threatening flooding and landslides. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported the storm hit just east of Punta Maldonado with sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour), classifying it as a “major” Category 3 hurricane at landfall.

By midday Thursday (1200 GMT), Erick was pushing northwest at a speed of nearly nine miles per hour (15 kilometers per hour), continuing its trajectory inland over southern Mexico. Forecasters warned that the mountainous terrain of Oaxaca and neighboring Guerrero state would likely contribute to rapid flooding and mudslides, particularly in vulnerable areas with steep slopes.

“A life-threatening storm surge is expected to cause coastal flooding near where the storm made landfall,” the NHC said in its latest advisory. “Erick is expected to rapidly weaken over the mountains of Mexico, and the system is likely to dissipate tonight or early Friday.”

The federal government has already mobilized emergency teams and warned of additional rainfall in Chiapas, Mexico’s southernmost state. Civil Protection officials have established 2,000 temporary shelters across Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Chiapas in anticipation of evacuations.

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged residents to stay indoors and move to shelters if they live in low-lying areas or near rivers at risk of overflowing. “Do not risk your life. We have shelters available. Please use them,” she said in a public statement early Thursday.

In Acapulco, the famed resort city still recovering from 2023’s devastating Hurricane Otis, authorities were not taking any chances. Local police patrolled beaches with bullhorns, warning tourists and residents to prepare for worsening weather conditions. Several shops boarded up their windows, and tourist boat operators hauled vessels ashore to prevent damage.

Though Wednesday was sunny along much of the southern coast, rain began falling by late afternoon, with winds picking up rapidly as Erick approached. Authorities suspended classes and closed ports along the coast, including the busy commercial and tourist port of Acapulco.

Farther south in Puerto Escondido, a beach town with about 30,000 residents and a popular surfing destination, businesses closed early despite resistance from tourists. “They say it’s going to hit this side of the coast, so we’re taking precautions to avoid having any regrets later,” said Adalberto Ruiz, a 55-year-old fisherman who was seen securing his boat near the shore.

National Civil Protection Coordinator Laura Velázquez said the government is using social media, radio, and mobile patrols to alert residents in real time. In addition to shelter availability, hundreds of troops, emergency responders, and electrical workers are on standby to respond to storm damage and restore services as quickly as possible.

Mexico’s Pacific coast is no stranger to hurricanes, particularly during the storm season from May to November. In October 2023, Acapulco suffered one of the deadliest storms in recent memory when Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall with devastating force, killing at least 50 people and leaving massive damage in its wake. Just a month earlier, Hurricane John, another Category 3 storm, had claimed at least 15 lives in the same region.

As Hurricane Erick barrels further inland, meteorologists stress the danger isn’t over. The storm’s heavy rainfall could persist for several more hours, increasing the risk of landslides in mountainous terrain and flash flooding in urban areas.

The coming hours will be critical for communities in Erick’s path. Emergency services continue urging residents to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders when issued. While the hurricane is expected to weaken quickly, the immediate impacts of rain, flooding, and blocked roads will likely stretch into the weekend.

