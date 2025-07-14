New IMSS Regional Hospital Opens in Ensenada to Serve Over 300,000 Residents

Mexico inaugurates IMSS Regional General Hospital No. 23 in Ensenada, offering specialized medical services to over 300,000 people with 31 beds and 32 specialties.

President Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated the first phase of Regional General Hospital No. 23 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Ensenada, Baja California on Saturday, marking a major step forward in healthcare infrastructure for northern Mexico. The new facility is expected to serve more than 300,000 insured individuals in the region.

Located in a rapidly growing area of Ensenada, the hospital represents a strategic investment in improving public health services in Baja California. According to government sources, the hospital has already hired 162 specialist doctors and medical professionals to support operations during the initial phase.

First Phase Now Operational

The first stage of the hospital’s rollout includes:

31 patient beds

32 medical specialties

40 consultation rooms for outpatient care

2 operating rooms for ambulatory surgery

30 hemodialysis stations

12 stations for ambulatory peritoneal dialysis

4 rooms for endoscopic procedures

These facilities were designed to meet the urgent needs of Ensenada’s growing population and to reduce the pressure on existing healthcare centers in the state.

Future Expansion Already Planned

President Sheinbaum announced that construction on the second phase is expected to begin soon and will expand the hospital’s total capacity to 216 beds within 18 months. Once completed, the full hospital will significantly boost the availability of specialized and inpatient care in the region.

Investment in Health and Equipment

During the event, Sheinbaum also committed 430 million pesos in funding for 2025 to fully equip IMSS Bienestar facilities across Baja California. This budget will be directed toward staffing, operating room equipment, diagnostic tools, and improved care delivery systems.

“We are building a healthcare system where access is a right, not a privilege,” Sheinbaum stated during the ceremony. “Hospitals like this one are proof that our commitment to public health is more than words—it’s visible in bricks, equipment, and personnel.”

She also emphasized that her administration will continue strengthening public health institutions and avoid privatizing essential services.

Healthcare as a Right

The president’s message underscored the philosophical shift her administration is pushing for: universal healthcare as a constitutional right. She reinforced that this approach includes not only access to general practitioners but also comprehensive coverage, including specialized care, surgeries, and long-term treatment options such as dialysis and cancer therapies.

“We are moving away from fragmented, underfunded healthcare toward a model that treats all patients with dignity and provides the care they need—regardless of where they live or how much money they have,” Sheinbaum said.

U.S.-Mexico Relations and Medical Collaboration

In a side remark addressing foreign policy, President Sheinbaum noted that cooperation between Mexico and the United States in health, education, and infrastructure is based on mutual respect, adding, “We coordinate—we don’t subordinate.”

While this statement was not directly tied to the hospital project, it reflects the administration’s broader stance on sovereign development in key sectors, including public health.

A New Era for Ensenada’s Healthcare

Regional General Hospital No. 23 is one of the most advanced public health facilities built in Baja California in recent years. In addition to relieving pressure from Tijuana and Mexicali hospitals, the Ensenada facility is expected to reduce patient transfer times, allow for faster diagnoses, and provide comprehensive care closer to home.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by state and local officials, IMSS representatives, and medical professionals who will form the hospital’s first operating staff. Community members gathered outside the premises to celebrate what many view as a long-overdue investment in their city’s wellbeing.