Incanto Celebrates its 6th Anniversary with a Special Tributes Show

Incanto celebrates its 6th Anniversary with an all-new show, Tributes, starring Seth Sikes and Joe Posa in an evening of fun, music, and hilarious comedy as they bring two worlds of performance art together: female impersonation and live song. P town’s legendary Joe Posa will impersonate Joan Rivers, Barbra Streisand, and Liza Minnelli while NYC cabaret performer Seth Sikes will delight the audience with his soulful voice singing nostalgic tunes made famous by Judy Garland and Bernadette Peters, among others. After the show, the party moves up to the piano bar and continues with Dennis Crow at the piano and a variety of special guest entertainers. One show only, Wednesday. Feb. 8 at 7:30 PM. Reserve early online IncantoVallarta.com

Internationally-recognized vocalist Enrique de Allende joins Caleb and Jair Cabrera of Media Luna for one show only playing various music genres including Pop, Flamenco, and more in a one-time early matinee performance on Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 PM. Tickets are available online at Incanto’s website IncantoVallarta.com

Multi-award-winning pianist/actor David Maiocco returns to Incanto for his 3rd season in a delightfully beautiful new tribute to The Best Dressed Man in Show-business – Mr. Showmanship, Liberace! With music from Chopin to Chopsticks, Gershwin greats, and everything in between, this all-live show features flashy couture and dazzling piano playing.Come delight in the great memories, magic, music, and comedy of Liberace while he makes new memories with you! Opening night, Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 PM in the theatre. And, by request, on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 PM, he puts away the make-up and the costumes and will play all classical music for one show only. Reserve early online.

Making his Incanto stage debut, P town’s favorite Joe Posa as Joan Rivers is now playing on Saturdays at 9:30 PM and Tuesdays at 7 PM through Feb. 11. He has long been regarded as one of the best celebrity impersonators in the business, having performed twice for the iconic late comedienne herself. Spot-on looks, costumes, and hilarious comedy! Tickets are available online.

Award-winning cabaret performerSeth Sikesand actor/singer/cabaret artist Nicolas King, two of New York City’s most popular nightclub entertainers present The New Belters, delivering powerhouse performances that promise to capture the glitter and magic of the New York nightclub scene of long ago. With fun and upbeat recognizable favorites, and spot-on harmonies, their first show was very well-received. The next performance is on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM. Also, see Nicolas King in his one-night-only solo show performing Broadway favorites on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 PM in the piano bar, and Seth Sikes sings Barbra Streisand, on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 PM. All shows feature musical director Mark Hartman at the piano. Reserve online at Incanto’s website IncantoVallarta.com.

Effie Passero recently debuted her new original song, ‘Without You’ at Incanto and just performed it at the Smith Center in Las Vegas. She returns to Incanto for one final performance for the season on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 PM in the theatre, before returning to her international tour with Postmodern Jukebox. Her incredible vocal range, piano, and original compositions continue to thrill audiences and her shows sell out quickly. Early reservations are recommended online.

Vancouver’s drag legend Gouda Gabor joins piano man Mark Hartman on Mondays at 7:30 PM for Wine/Whine & Cheese, a new variety show featuring fun musical numbers, interviews, and more, all blended with hilarious comedy. At her next show on Monday, Jan. 30, she welcomes NYC cabaret sensation Seth Sikes and celebrates his birthday with Special Guests including entertainers Enrique de Allende, Nicolas King, Kim Kuzma, Branden & James, and more. Early reservations are recommended.

Alejandro Balderas is a veteran actor from Mexico City with many years of stage experience. He reprises his most recent show, Art Convention, a comedy in which he impersonates nine different characters, seven of whom are art critics from around the world, talking about ‘Yellow-Red-Blue’ (1925), the most iconic painting of Wassily Kandinsky. Presented in English, French, Italian, German, and Chinese, this is a full hour of laughter and good theatre. Added shows on Feb. 1 at 7:30 PM, Feb. 16 at 7 PM.

Showman and local restaurateur, Sol Rose returns to Incanto’s theatre with his tribute to Broadway musicals with his live band featuring musical director Bob Bruneau at the piano. Sol’s shows are always an entertaining blend of music, banter, comedy, and all-around fun. Come see why they often sell out! Now playing on Wednesdays at 5 PM through Feb. 22. Tickets are also available in-person at Sol’s restaurant, Cafe Bohemio.

A consummate showman, entertainer Kevin-Anthony sings his most requested songs including Pop and R&B favorites in his current show on Fridays at 7:30 PM in the piano bar. On Friday, Feb. 10, he debuts his all-new show Broadway Soul featuring many of your favorite show tunes from shows he has previously starred in, and more! Tickets online.

Zoë Lewis, also affectionately known as ‘a band in a body’, serves up Latin grooves and vintage swing while playing clever originals and sharing personal heartfelt backstories. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Feb. 14 at 7:30 PM in the piano bar.

Media Luna has added more piano bar shows featuring acoustic flamenco-style guitar covers and originals with their full band including bass, sax, and violin. The next performance is Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 PM. Reserve early online.

Current hours are Mondays 4 PM – 11:30 PM and 9 AM – 11:30 PM Tues. – Sun. Breakfast/brunch is served 9 AM – 3 PM on Tues. – Sun. on the lower riverside patio, and Happy Hour 2×1 daily at 4 PM – 5 PM in the upstairs piano bar. The piano bar also features live music starting at 5 PM daily with seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Check Incanto’s Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for updates and a daily schedule. Reserve all shows online at IncantoVallarta.com. Most piano bar shows are also streamed online via Facebook LIVE.

