Increased Security Measures Announced for Puerto Vallarta Shopping Centers and Banks

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In an effort to enhance public safety during the bustling holiday season, the Puerto Vallarta-Bahía de Banderas Metropolitan Security and Commerce Alliance (AMESYC) held its eighth meeting on Wednesday morning. The meeting brought together local authorities from both metropolitan municipalities and area merchants to coordinate efforts in safeguarding the community.

The Commissioner of Citizen Security of Puerto Vallarta highlighted key strategies in a comprehensive security plan set to commence from December 1st through January 2nd. A primary focus of this initiative is the bolstering of surveillance at major shopping centers and banks . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.