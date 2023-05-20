Interstate Strategy Against Dengue Kicks Off in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Interstate Strategy against Dengue is set to launch on Friday, May 26, in Puerto Vallarta, marking a collaborative effort between Nayarit and Jalisco to curb the spread of the disease and control its transmission vector.

Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the VIII Sanitary Region, stated that the initiative aims to jointly combat dengue in the metropolitan areas of Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta. He asserted that despite no confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne disease in Puerto Vallarta for 2023, preventative measures, including the elimination of mosquito breeding sites, must be coordinated with the neighboring municipality of Bahía de Banderas.