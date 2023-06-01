Investigation Continues Following Discovery of Skeletal Remains in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The mystery surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains in a rural area of Puerto Vallarta is yet to be resolved, according to State Prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz.

On his visit to Puerto Vallarta to participate in the Navy Day celebrations, the state prosecutor insisted the discovery is not a clandestine grave, as previously reported. Instead, the skeletal remains were found at separate locations in the vicinity. He further announced that sweep operations by the Special Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons are continuing.

"We are committed to working collaboratively and fulfilling . . .