Investigation Launched into Alleged Bar Brawl Homicide in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA - An investigation has been initiated following the discovery of a lifeless body in the Ramblases neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta, marking a grim turn of events in the city known for its vibrant tourism scene.

The deceased, identified as David Omar Bravo Velazco, 33, was found in the bathroom of a residence located at 247 Puerto Mazatlán Street, as confirmed by the Regional Prosecutor of Justice. Velazco's death, currently being treated as a probable homicide, has triggered a widespread probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.