Invitation to the XI Half Marathon and XXI Recreational Race of SEAPAL Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – SEAPAL Vallarta invites runners, sports clubs, and the general public to participate in the XI Half Marathon and XXI Recreational Race, as part of its celebrations for World Water Day on Sunday, March 26,
The sports fair will present $200,000 pesos in prizes to be distributed in its various categories and branches, as specified in the call launched by the organizing committee.
The registration points are available as of this Wednesday, February 1, at the agency’s offices, such is the case of the one located in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood, Francisco Villa Avenue at the corner of Manuel Ávila Camacho; El Pitillal Centro, Av. Prisciliano Sánchez 720, Coapinole, Guatemala 636; Ixtapa Centro, México 164 and Edificio UNIRSE, Av. Grandes Lagos 236, Fraccionamiento Fluvial Vallarta.
The registration fee is $300 pesos for early registration per participant, and from March it will be $350 pesos. The delivery of participant kits will be distributed to runners of the Expo Half Marathon, which will take place at the facilities of La Isla Shopping Village, on March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
This competition kit includes a medal, chip, runner number, cylinder, and commemorative shirt, which must be worn on the day of the competition.
The start will be in the vicinity of the Agustín Flores Contreras Municipal Sports Unit; in the case of the Half Marathon at 7:00 am, while for the distance of 5 kilometers, the departure will be 10 minutes later.
The competition will run under the Women’s and Men’s modalities; in the distance of 5 kilometers, the categories will be Youth (Up to 17 years), Young Adults (18 to 39 years), Master (40 to 49 years), Veterans (50 and over), in addition to people with disabilities in wheelchairs and visually impaired people.
While the stellar distance of 21 kilometers, it will be governed under the category Young Adult (18 to 39 years), Master (40 to 49 years), Veterans (50 years and over), and Vallarta athlete for local competitors.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Government stops construction on four condominium developments in Puerto Vallarta for violations The Secretary of Environment (Semarnat) in Jalisco, Raúl Rodgríguez Rosales, reported that the government agency stopped the construction of four condominium developments in Puerto Vallarta for not complying with regulations.
- EGates: state-of-the-art technology coming to Puerto Vallarta airport In order to guarantee fluid and fast access to international travelers, Mexico adds three more destinations with EGates technology: Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Los Cabos. The commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño Yáñez, verified the operation of the 18 E-Gates -automated migration filters- installed at the Cancun International Airport, Quintana Roo,…
- Investigation opened into taxi driver who intentionally hit and killed a woman in Puerto Vallarta The State Prosecutor’s Office is conducting investigations under the femicide protocol with a gender perspective, to clarify the facts which a woman lost her life due to being run over by a taxi, in what is believed to be intentional, in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, yesterday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 8:09 p.m.
- US sanctions Mexican international cartel lieutenant MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Monday on an international operator for the Sinaloa drug cartel whose activities span the globe. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked any U.S. properties of José Angel Rivera Zazueta and two other men. The department said Rivera Zazueta’s network “operates on a global…
- Canadian woman hospitalized after being critically injured by rogue wave during her Puerto Vallarta honeymoon vacation A Canadian woman remains on a ventilator in a hospital after she was struck by a rogue wave while on her honeymoon in Mexico. Cory Moe, who is a long-term care nurse back in Carnduff, Saskatchewan, was in Puerto Vallarta with her husband Dalton for a delayed honeymoon and the pair were enjoying the water.…