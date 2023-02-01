Invitation to the XI Half Marathon and XXI Recreational Race of SEAPAL Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – SEAPAL Vallarta invites runners, sports clubs, and the general public to participate in the XI Half Marathon and XXI Recreational Race, as part of its celebrations for World Water Day on Sunday, March 26,

The sports fair will present $200,000 pesos in prizes to be distributed in its various categories and branches, as specified in the call launched by the organizing committee.

The registration points are available as of this Wednesday, February 1, at the agency’s offices, such is the case of the one located in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood, Francisco Villa Avenue at the corner of Manuel Ávila Camacho; El Pitillal Centro, Av. Prisciliano Sánchez 720, Coapinole, Guatemala 636; Ixtapa Centro, México 164 and Edificio UNIRSE, Av. Grandes Lagos 236, Fraccionamiento Fluvial Vallarta.

The registration fee is $300 pesos for early registration per participant, and from March it will be $350 pesos. The delivery of participant kits will be distributed to runners of the Expo Half Marathon, which will take place at the facilities of La Isla Shopping Village, on March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This competition kit includes a medal, chip, runner number, cylinder, and commemorative shirt, which must be worn on the day of the competition.

The start will be in the vicinity of the Agustín Flores Contreras Municipal Sports Unit; in the case of the Half Marathon at 7:00 am, while for the distance of 5 kilometers, the departure will be 10 minutes later.

The competition will run under the Women’s and Men’s modalities; in the distance of 5 kilometers, the categories will be Youth (Up to 17 years), Young Adults (18 to 39 years), Master (40 to 49 years), Veterans (50 and over), in addition to people with disabilities in wheelchairs and visually impaired people.

While the stellar distance of 21 kilometers, it will be governed under the category Young Adult (18 to 39 years), Master (40 to 49 years), Veterans (50 years and over), and Vallarta athlete for local competitors.

