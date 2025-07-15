Isla Mujeres sea turtle protection efforts ramp up for 2025 season

sea turtles, Isla Mujeres, turtle conservation, environmental education, sustainable tourism, biodiversity, local government

Learn how Isla Mujeres sea turtle protection efforts ramped up during the second session of the Sea Turtle Protection Committee, featuring nesting statistics and new initiatives for sustainability.

ISLA MUJERES, Q.R. – The government of Municipal President Atenea Gómez held the Second Session of the Sea Turtle Protection Committee for the 2025 season, reinforcing a unified approach among federal, state and municipal authorities, specialists and local citizens to safeguard the . . .

