Italian Ship “Amerigo Vespucci” Departs Puerto Vallarta After Five-Day Visit and 11,000 Visitors

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – This Sunday morning, the Italian ship “Amerigo Vespucci” set sail from Pier 3 of the Maritime Terminal, marking the end of its five-day visit to this renowned tourist destination.

The iconic training sailboat of the Italian Military Navy had arrived as part of the celebrations commemorating the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Italy. The visit, which officially began in March, was part of the ship’s 2023-2025 circumnavigation journey.