‘It’s my Party’ opens to a full house in Puerto Vallarta

Act2PV opened its new show, “It’s My Party,” to a full house on Saturday night in the beautiful Starlight Cabaret, and it was an instant hit.
The five performers, Daniela Treviño, Brenda Gaviño, Blearth (“BG”) Geormaine, Miana Melendrez, and Gabriela Glad, sang their hearts out as they whirled and shimmied around the stage, and the audience sang along and clapped to the unforgettable music of the girl groups of the 1960’s.
It was obvious that these young ladies had worked very hard to learn these difficult harmonies. They were perfectly synchronized and the show ended with a well-earned standing ovation. Congratulations to these talented ladies and to their director, Alfonso Lopez. If you are visiting Puerto Vallarta, It’s My Party on Saturday nights is a must-see.
Live entertainment is definitely making a comeback in Puerto Vallarta, now better than ever. Act2PV has created the beautiful Starlight Cabaret, an all-new OUTDOOR space. This lovely open-air and socially-distanced theater is strictly following every government protocol to ensure your safety.
Located at the corner of Basilio Badillo and Insurgentes in Zona Romantica, Act2PV is the largest entertainment venue in Banderas Bay. Act2PV is grateful for the support that so many have shown and looks forward to bringing you lots of 5-star entertainment this year.
Offering shows every night in three different theaters, including the beautiful Main Stage, the intimate Red Room Cabaret, and the beautiful Starlight Cabaret, Act2PV features high-quality theatrical productions, musicals, stage plays, and concerts, as well as internationally-renowned musicians and top-quality drag shows. With 28+ shows/week, there is definitely something for everyone.
Act2PV’s amazing sound and lighting systems are on par with any theater in North America. Excellent live musical entertainment (with no cover) is also offered in the beautiful, fully-stocked Encore bar/lounge. Your ticket price includes a 200 peso credit which can be used for bar bills or concessions and a 400 peso gift certificate which can be used for gambling at Casino Life locations. Come early and enjoy a drink.
Act2PV is fully Covid-protocol compliant, and masks are required.
