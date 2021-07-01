Jalisco Health Secretary warns of third wave of COVID-19 this summer

If we lower our guard and relax sanitary measures to prevent COVID-19, the “third wave” of the virus could arrive earlier than expected, according to the Jalisco Health Secretary, Fernando Petersen.

The official explained that although there is already a large part of the population with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it is not the time to withdraw sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, handwashing with soap (or use of gel antibacterial) and keep your distance, as a new peak of the virus could be registered between July and August.

“The issue of COVID is an issue that has not ended. Nowadays all over the world, there are reports of an increase in cases. People say ‘the third wave can come in December’, no. The third wave can arrive in July or August if we lower our guard, the index can climb very high,” said Petersen.

As long as 70% of the population is not vaccinated, added the secretary, all of Jalisco continues to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 , also including vaccinated people.

So far, he said, only approximately 15% of the Jalisco population has been reached with the complete vaccination scheme (with two doses, or one in the case of the CanSino laboratory), and between 20% and 25% with schemes “incomplete”, or with at least one dose applied.

He estimated that for the month of October the vaccination in Jalisco against influenza will start, in prevention of the winter season in which this type of respiratory disease usually occurs more frequently.

