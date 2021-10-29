Jalisco moves to the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced that due to the results obtained both in schools and in terms of vaccination and prevention measures against the coronavirus, this week, Jalisco will go to a green traffic light, the lowest risk category for COVID-19 transmission in the Federal Government’s pandemic alert system.

“In fact, let me tell you today in the announcement that will be made on Friday, Jalisco is already green at the National Epidemiological Traffic Light,” he revealed.

He explained that 50% of the population over 18 years of age in Jalisco already has at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, as announced by Governor Enrique Alfaro, who also highlighted that the state is currently located below the national average in deaths, active and accumulated cases of coronavirus.

“By age group, at least 30% of Jalisco residents for some reason have not been vaccinated, this is what the official information says and that is something we must work on in the coming months, young people aged 18 and over have responded extraordinarily, we are focused on them at this moment and we will continue with the vaccination program going forward. Jalisco remained below the national average in accumulated cases, below the national average in the mortality rate”, explained the governor.

Alfaro Ramírez explained that after the approval of the Federal Government to apply vaccines in Jalisco, 37,000 people are immunized on average each day.

“The Jalisco model, when we were authorized to implement it, has allowed us today to have an average capacity to apply 37,000 daily doses when in the national model 6,000 were applied, that is the difference, and it has allowed us to apply 6,630 doses to doctors as of September 30, 207,480 to health professionals and more than 55,000 to pregnant women over 18 years of age,” he said.

As of October 27, the Jalisco Health Secretariat reports the State has 391,151 accumulated cases of covid-19, and 16,848 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

