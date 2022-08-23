Jalisco reports 23 new cases of Monkeypox

The Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG) concentrates the vast majority of confirmed monkeypox cases in Jalisco, which this Monday increased to 69, with 23 new cases, this is a result of active epidemiological surveillance for the detection, study, and timely attention of suspicious cases in all state units reports

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported on Monday, August 22, that there were 23 new cases of monkeypox detected in the state, bringing the total infections to 69 statewide.

The Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) has confirmed these cases, all males whose ages range between 21 and 60 years, with the general average age being 35 years, followed by the group between 40 and 49 years of age.

Of this number, 27 are still active and under epidemiological surveillance and contact tracing, to date, no deaths have been recorded from monkeypox in the state. Similarly, 150 people are monitoring their health status, without reporting symptoms, due to possible exposure.

SSJ has stopped reporting which municipalities have reported new cases of monkeypox., only disclosing that 20 of the total cases are outside of the Guadalajara metro area, 8 of which are foreigners who tested positive in Jalisco but are not residents of the state.

100% of the confirmed cases have presented as the main symptom lesions on the skin or mucous membranes such as macules or papules on the arms, legs, face, and some other parts of the body, the second symptom is fever (71%) followed by swollen lymph nodes ( 65%).

The SSJ reiterates that in the 125 municipalities of the state the protocol is maintained to provide guidance and care and remain on alert in all medical units of the health sector for the referral of suspected cases, sample collection, and diagnosis.

Prevention

Monkeypox can be contracted through close physical contact with someone who has symptoms. The rash, body fluids (such as fluid, pus, or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are especially infectious. Clothing, bedding, towels, or objects such as eating utensils or dishes that have been contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person can also infect other people.

People who interact closely with someone infected, such as health workers, family members, and sexual partners, are therefore at higher risk of infection.

While anyone can be infected by monkeypox, the worldwide spread of the virus has largely been detected in men who have sex with men. The CDC has recommended that men within the LGBTQ+ community limit their sexual partners.

Symptoms:

● Headache

● Fever higher than 38.5 C

● Swollen glands

● Macule-like skin lesions

● Muscle pain

● Low back pain

● General weakness

FOR REPORTS AND ATTENTION

The Call Center number is available 24 hours a day at 33-3823-3220 or the Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence Unit (UIES) of the Jalisco Health Secretariat at 33-3030-5000 ext. 35059 and 35072 for further guidance.

The module in Puerto Vallarta remains open for attention to cases that require information, clarify doubts, or present suggestive symptoms at Calle Rivera del Río #200, Zona Romántica.

To consult general information, go to virueladelmono.jalisco.gob.mx ( http://virueladelmono.jalisco.gob.mx/ )/ and on the official social networks of the State Government.

