Jalisco Takes Center Stage at Mexico Week 2023 in Chicago

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Jalisco’s tourism offerings are set to be showcased at the 2023 Mexico Week in Chicago, taking place from May 3-7, coinciding with Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

As Jalisco is the featured state for the event, the Secretariat for Economic Development (Sedeco) plans to leverage this opportunity to promote investment opportunities and identify potential business ventures for local companies.

A series of B2B meetings have been arranged for 39 Jalisco-based companies with prospective clients in the United States. The participating companies include 27 from the processed food sector, nine from the artisan industry, and the remaining businesses are from the fashion, beverage, and decoration sectors.

These companies will take part in a total of 288 business meetings with potential American buyers and will showcase their products at Mercadito Jalisco, a retail space located at Navy Pier Plaza, one of Chicago’s top tourist attractions.

Additionally, the event’s agenda features a session with the Jalisco Advisory Council in Chicago, which is dedicated to fostering economic growth, attracting investment and foreign trade, and promoting innovation and talent development.

Mexico Week is a cultural and commercial event held annually in various cities across the United States. It is designed to celebrate and promote Mexico’s rich culture, traditions, and economic potential. The event usually takes place around Cinco de Mayo, a significant date for many Mexican-Americans, which commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

During Mexico Week, a diverse range of activities and events are organized, including:

Cultural showcases: These events highlight Mexico’s vibrant culture through traditional dance, music, and art performances, as well as exhibitions of Mexican craftsmanship, textiles, and design. Gastronomic experiences: Food plays a vital role in Mexican culture, and Mexico Week provides an opportunity for attendees to taste and learn about the country’s diverse cuisine through food festivals, tastings, and culinary demonstrations. Educational seminars: Mexico Week often features seminars and discussions on various topics, including business, economics, politics, and the environment, aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding between Mexico and the United States. Business and trade opportunities: Mexico Week is an excellent platform for businesses from both countries to network, collaborate, and explore new trade and investment opportunities. B2B meetings and conferences are organized to encourage partnerships and business growth. Tourism promotion: Mexico’s rich history, natural beauty, and tourist attractions are showcased during the event, with the goal of encouraging more American travelers to visit the country and experience its diverse offerings.

Each year, Mexico Week focuses on a specific Mexican state or region, allowing for a more in-depth exploration of the featured location’s culture, economy, and potential investment opportunities. This enables attendees to gain a deeper appreciation of Mexico’s regional diversity and strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries.

