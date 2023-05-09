Joaquín Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Son, Sanctioned by U.S. Treasury over Drug Trafficking

May 9, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The United States Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of the notorious drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán . . .



