Justice Served? Roxana Ruiz Sentenced for Defending Herself Against Rapist

After a judge handed down a sentence of six years, two months, and seven days in jail to Roxana Ruiz last Monday for killing her rapist in a house in the Benito Juárez neighborhood of Ciudad Neza on May 8, 2021, the Judiciary of the State of Mexico (PJEM) provided an explanation for the decision.

The 23-year-old girl from Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, was charged with simple homicide committed with an excess of self-defense against Sinai "N". The PJEM stated in a release on Wednesday that the judge thoroughly examined the evidence presented by . . .