Kamala Harris becomes first female POTUS

Kamala Harris, US Vice President, made history this Friday by becoming the first woman to occupy the US Presidency for a “short period of time” while President Joe Biden undergoes anesthesia during a routine medical examination.

The spokesman for the White House, Jen Psaki confirmed in a statement that Biden will perform a colonoscopy during this time as part of their routine physical exam, the first since coming to the White House.

“Following the procedure established in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the vice president during the short period of time in which he is under anesthesia,” said Psaki, without elaborating on details.

On January 20, Harris became the first woman to reach the Vice Presidency of the country, as well as the first African-American to hold that position and the first person of Indian or Asian origin to do so.

Psaki said Harris “will be working from his office in the west wing during this time.”

In addition, she noted that in 2002 and 2007 then-President George W. Bush underwent “the same procedure.” Both times Bush delegated power to his vice president, Dick Cheney.

The spokeswoman reported that the president went on Friday to the Walter Reed Medical Center, located in Bethesda, in the neighboring state of Maryland, for a routine physical examination.

The activity, however, did not appear on the official agenda of Biden, who at the age of 78 became the oldest-serving president of the United States last January.

On Friday afternoon, the spokeswoman anticipated, the White House will release “a written summary of the president’s physical examination.”

