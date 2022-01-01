Kim Kuzma opens new show ‘Back to Basics’ in Puerto Vallarta

Kim Kuzma first landed on the entertainment scene in Puerto Vallarta in 2005 as a result of auditioning for Mark Rome, the Entertainment Director at The Palm Cabaret & Bar. She has returned every year, to perform at venues in Zona Romantica. Kim has become a well-known part of the music scene here with her creative, top-notch shows season after season.

Kim Kuzma debuts her much-anticipated, new show, Back to Basics at The Palm Cabaret & Bar on Saturday, January 1st at 8 pm. Kim is accompanied on piano by Broadway musician Brett Rowe, who is originally from Chicago and has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and has worked extensively on Broadway shows.

In Back to Basics, Kim goes back to her roots with certain music and artists, that influenced her throughout her career. Thrilling audiences once again with her humor and fabulous vocal style, Kim looks forward to entertaining her audience with some all-time favorite songs in a relaxed and engaging new show. This will be Kim’s most personal show ever. For those of you who have wanted to see Kim in a different setting, similar to when she started in 2005, this is a show that you’ll want to see.

For years, Kim was constantly traveling and performing. In the past few years, she has divided her time between summers in the resort community of Ogunquit, Maine and ‘her home away from home’ Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kim has been a constant supporter of children’s, animal, and LGBT charities and has donated much of her time and efforts to these causes.

Voted Canada’s Best Independent Artist by fans at canadian-music.com and five-time West Coast Music Award nominee, winning ‘Best Independent Recording,’ this international singing sensation continues to win over new fans with each performance. Kim’s popular shows never fail to entertain. Her humor and wit engage you as she smoothly moves from song to song, adding relatable stories from her life. Kim believes that the connection she makes with her listeners is one of her greatest strengths as a performer.

The Napa News says of Kim, “She displays a powerfully clear, invigorating voice” and that is exquisitely apparent the minute she sets foot on stage and takes the audience on a musical journey that never disappoints.”

Join Kim Kuzma in Back to Basics every Saturday at 8 pm at The Palm Cabaret. Make sure to catch the debut of this wonderful new show on January 1st, 2022!

Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office at Olas Altas 508, or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. . For your safety, the venue has added ventilation, social distancing, masks and reduced capacity. This means you can feel comfortable while enjoying all of the great performances at The Palm.

Kim also performs Dinner and A Show at Coco’s Kitchen on Pulpito in Zona Romantica every other Monday all season. This show features her band, with the amazing talent and mashups, that Kim and Eduardo Leon, Roberto Falcon and Luis Rascon are known for. in Vallarta over the years. To reserve tickets for this performance call: +52 322-223-0373.

