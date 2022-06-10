Know your consumer rights in Mexico: Can a business charge you more for paying with a credit card?

If you use your cards to purchase goods and services, it is important to know your consumer rights in Mexico, since many businesses charge a “commission” or “surcharge” that can range from 3 to 5% on the total value of the purchase or service, when the payment is made by means of a credit or debit card.
Charging more for purchases paid for by credit or debit cards goes against the contract between the business and the banking institute handling the credit card transaction. All contracts for the use of point-of-sale terminals clearly indicate that the payment of services with credit and debit cards cannot affect the cost of the goods and services.
While there is no federal law that prohibits the practice, there are options for the consumer that could result in the business losing their ability to accept credit cards in the future by reporting the contract violation to the processing company used by the business.
CONDUSEF, Mexico’s financial regulatory body, considers this type of practice, in addition to being inappropriate as it conditions the acceptance of credit and debit cards for payment, it’s also onerous for the cardholder, and hinders the promotion of Financial Inclusion.
Although it costs the establishment a commission to receive payment by credit or debit card for the use of the terminal, it also receives benefits such as:
- Increased sales potential, since today there has been an increase in the population that uses credit and debit cards to purchase everyday goods and services.
- It reduces business costs, since the transfer of cash implies hiring a company to carry it out or the risk involved in going to the bank to deposit the day’s sales.
- Through payment with credit or debit cards, the level of security increases in the establishment because less cash is handled.
CONDUSEF recommends that if you are a victim of this type of practice, you can notify the Financial Institution that processes the transaction, notify your banking institute and report an unauthorized charge, or contact financial regulators in Mexico (CONDUSEF) at 1 800 999 8080. You will need to know the business name and full address (street, number, city, colony, state, zip), a phone number to the business can be useful, and the percentage of the purchase you were charged as a commission.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Two more suspected cases of monkeypox reported in Puerto Vallarta The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) announced on Saturday that two suspected cases of monkeypox were reported in the state. These two cases occurred in Puerto Vallarta, for which the authorities installed a module to provide information and assist those who present symptoms. The first case of the virus was detected on June 7 in a…
- Numbeo ranks Puerto Vallarta as the eleventh most dangerous city in Mexico, WTF? According to the urban crime index of the Numbeo consulting firm, Mexico has at least 13 cities that are listed among the most dangerous in the world, some of which were considered quiet and safe in the latest INEGI security perception reports, such as Puerto Vallarta, which Numbeo ranks as the eleventh most dangerous city…
- Marines take over control of Puerto Vallarta municipal police This Tuesday morning, and without prior notice, elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) took control of the Puerto Vallarta municipal police and in the afternoon it was announced that the new security commissioner of the city, is the captain of Frigate, Eloy Giron Alcuria. The Semar units were stationed outside the Public Security…
- Jalisco Health Secretary issues warning for monkeypox case in Puerto Vallarta On June 4, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) received notification from the National Center for International Liaison (CNEI) of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE), of a suspected case of monkeypox in Puerto Vallarta. A 48-year-old male, native and resident of Dallas, Texas (USA) visited Puerto Vallarta for tourist reasons, accompanied by his partner. The…
- Mexico’s health ministry asks public not to stigmatize the LGBTQ+ community due to monkeypox The Federal Ministry of Health (SSa ) asked citizens not to link monkeypox (simian pox) with gay people and members of the LGBT+ community, because it feeds stigma and discrimination. Through a statement, the Ministry of Health explained that the narrative that associates monkeypox with the LGBTQ+ community feeds the discrimination that keeps people from…