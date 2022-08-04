Lady Gaga will star in ‘Joker: Folie à deux’ as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix

After weeks of speculation that Lady Gaga would join the DC Universe with the part of the next Harley Quinn in the sequel to Joker (2019), various reports have confirmed the role of the well-known American singer.

During the first week of August, when the Entertainment Tonight site confirmed the actress of The House of Gucci or A Star Is Born will star in the 2019 sequel to the Batman antagonist in DC comics alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à deux.

Despite the fact that Entertainment Tonight did not delve into details about the character that the singer of hits like Bad Romance and Always Remember Us This Way will play, on the morning of August 4 Lady Gaga confirmed through her Twitter account she will be taking on the role of Harley Quinn.

The sequel to Joker will be another role for Lady Gaga to add to her growing resume as an actress after participating in House of Gucci, in 2021, and her Oscar-nominated role for her collaboration with Bradley Cooper in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Warner Bros announced in late June the full title of the sequel to Joker along with the release date of October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the release date of the original, which grossed around a billion dollars in sales, earning Phoenix the Oscar nomination in the category of “Best Actor”.

The main plot of the second installment of Joker has not yet been revealed, however, various sources recently reported that it will be based on the musical genre and, therefore, it would not be surprising that Lady Gaga is involved in a project of this type, as she is considered one of the great voices of the last decade, as well as for her role as Ally in her histrionic debut in A Star Is Born (2018).

Harley Quinn’s origin in the comics revealed in Batman: Harley Quinn Within the No Man’s Land Saga (1999), is an adaptation of her origin in the graphic novel Mad Love. Since then she has been a recurring character in the Batman stories and was even given her own series.

The performance of Gaga as the famous villain of DC Comics would be the third current image of the role. Margot Robbie played Harley in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, while Kaley Cuoco voiced the legendary character in the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn.

