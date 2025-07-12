Navy launches Lifeguard Summer 2025 Nayarit operation on state beaches

The Navy began the Lifeguard Summer 2025 Nayarit operation on July 11 to boost safety on Nayarit’s busiest beaches, providing patrols, rescues, and medical aid until August 31.

The Mexican Navy rolled out its annual Lifeguard Summer 2025 Nayarit operation on Friday, July 11, to safeguard domestic and international visitors along the state’s most popular beaches. Running through August 31, the campaign mobilizes naval and civilian teams for patrols, surveillance, water rescues, and emergency medical response.

Local authorities and Civil Protection agencies support activities across the Tenth Naval Zone . . .

