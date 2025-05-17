Lonely Planet’s New LGBTQ+ Guide Names Puerto Vallarta Top Inclusive Destination

Lonely Planet’s 240-page LGBTQ+ Travel Guide highlights Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romántica, LGBTQ+ hotels and exceptional oceanfront dining—just in time for Pride Vallarta, May 17–25.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Lonely Planet has put Puerto Vallarta firmly on the map with its newly released LGBTQ+ Travel Guide. Out this spring, the 240-page handbook profiles the world’s 50 most welcoming destinations for queer travelers—but it’s Puerto Vallarta that steals the spotlight.

Nestled on Mexico’s Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta’s celebrated Zona Romántica is hailed in the guide as a vibrant enclave where rainbow flags line cobblestone streets. “There’s a palpable sense of community here,” write the editors, who spotlight a curated selection of LGBTQ+–owned hotels and guesthouses. From the chic, adults-only Almar Resort with its oceanfront pool and sky-bar Top to boutique stays tucked amid colorful murals, accommodations cater to every taste and budget.

Food and nightlife round out the city’s appeal. The guide recommends an evening crawl through multiple oceanfront bars and restaurants—each offering sunset views and a welcoming atmosphere. Must-tries include fresh ceviche at a gay-owned cevichería, craft cocktails at hidden-gem lounges, and late-night drag shows paired with locally sourced mezcal.

Safety and inclusivity are also emphasized: each entry includes “Know Before You Go” tips, and Puerto Vallarta earns high marks for its respectful locals, supportive police presence, and accessible transport. The city’s annual Pride Vallarta festival (May 17–25) further cements its reputation, bringing parades, concerts and cultural programming to its historic center.

Lonely Planet’s LGBTQ+ Travel Guide is available now in bookstores and online for approximately USD 30—ideal for anyone seeking an unforgettable, queer-friendly getaway in Puerto Vallarta and beyond.