Los Cabos Airport Transfer Times to Fall Thanks to New Infrastructure

Los Cabos airport transfer times will drop significantly after a new 1.5 km underpass and traffic upgrades around the Fonatur roundabout, set to wrap up by mid-2026. Stay ahead with travel tips and real-time updates.

Los Cabos officials have launched a major plan to slash the region’s notorious airport transfer times by reshaping the notorious Fonatur roundabout with modern infrastructure. Tourists made up 2.6 million visitors last year, many of whom face delays on the only road connecting San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.

At the heart of the effort sits a 1.5 km underpass carrying four lanes of traffic—two in each direction—directly beneath the Fonatur roundabout. Above ground, the existing circle will be transformed into a controlled intersection with traffic signals, replacing the unpredictable flow that causes backups. Officials are also installing a 3,000 m² bike path encircling the junction, building an inclusive pedestrian bridge, laying down nearly 20,000 m² of new sidewalks, and adding 17 crosswalks to boost safety for non-motorists. In an eco-friendly move, hundreds of native plants will be relocated, and about 24,000 m² of green spaces restored along the corridor.

Construction crews broke ground in May 2025, marking the start of a 13 to 14-month schedule. If everything stays on track, motorists can expect the underpass and related upgrades to open around June 2026. That timeline gives stakeholders room to navigate unforeseen delays, though officials remain optimistic about hitting the target mid-year next season.

Recognizing that flights won’t wait until 2026, local authorities have rolled out interim measures to mitigate congestion. Weekly coordination meetings—complete with WhatsApp updates—link the city, police, emergency responders, and the construction firm. Traffic cameras now monitor conditions in real time, enabling contraflow lanes during peak periods (three lanes inbound in the mornings, three outbound in the afternoons). A freshly launched online portal publishes live traffic alerts and alternative routes at movilidad.loscabos.gob.mx, while on-the-ground support comes from deployed traffic officers and the National Guard.

Until the underpass opens, savvy visitors should pad their schedules to avoid a last-minute scramble. Plan to leave for the airport earlier than usual, check movilidad.loscabos.gob.mx before heading out, and keep a traffic app handy. Alternate back-roads may shave off precious minutes even if they’re less scenic. Above all, treat delays as part of the adventure—cue up a playlist, grab an iced coffee, and look forward to a smoother ride down the line.

Los Cabos’s infrastructure overhaul aims to turn its biggest bottleneck into a model of efficiency, benefiting both residents and the millions of visitors who depend on reliable transfer times each year. Stay tuned for progress updates as the region builds toward a faster, safer connection between terminal and tequila.