Los Gringo Hunters brings Tijuana police drama to Netflix

Tijuana’s gritty streets take center stage in Los Gringo Hunters, a new 12-episode crime drama on Netflix that follows a special police unit dedicated to tracking down American fugitives and returning them home. Filmed on location in Mexico’s border city, the series blends local flair with cross-border collaboration, showcasing why it’s quickly earning buzz among fans of authentic police procedurals.

Under the direction of Adrián Grünberg, Alonso Álvarez, Natalia Beristain and Jimena Montemayor, Los Gringo Hunters shines through its tight storytelling and strong ensemble cast. Regina Nava, who portrays Camila—the youngest member of the elite squad—sums up the series’ heart: “It’s a series that has a lot of heart wherever you look: in the writing, in the directing, in the acting. It’s a story worth telling, and it’s really cool to do quality work in Mexico.”

That quality extends beyond the script. Harold Torres, one of the show’s leads, praised the chemistry among the actors. He and co-star Andrew Leland Rogers explained that genuine off-screen friendships helped bring the on-screen unit to life. “We really liked each other in real life—and that also speaks volumes about how well the casting was done, seeing who could fit with whom. That’s what makes Los Gringo Hunters unique,” Rogers said.

Veteran stars Damián Alcázar, Paulina Dávila, and José María Yazpik round out the core team alongside Héctor Kotsifakis, who plays Crisanto. Kotsifakis noted how quickly the newcomers settled in: “They integrated very quickly. We’d been working together for a while, and the team’s dynamic and energy were already there, which allowed them to integrate easily. The American actors who participated and came for an episode wanted to stay and live here. They loved the group.”

For lead actress Mayra Hermosillo, filming in her home country offered unexpected surprises. “Tijuana has a very strong, feisty personality that enjoys life in a very unique way. When you’re filming, you go to restaurants, you walk the streets, the beaches, and for me it was like discovering a new universe—and since it’s my own country, I was like, ‘Wow.’ Every city has its own characteristics, but Tijuana generated a lot of respect in me.”

That respect resonates in the show’s portrayals of local culture. Harold Torres highlighted Tijuanans’ deep roots: “There are many people who come from the south and want to cross to the other side, but there are people who never want to cross because they live their own culture. They are very tied to it and to what Tijuana means.” He and Kotsifakis agree that the city’s welcoming spirit shines through in both extras and locals: “The people were incredibly welcoming—from the extras to the energy they put into it—it was beautiful—we love Tijuana.”

Los Gringo Hunters arrives at a tense moment in Mexico–U.S. relations, but Hermosillo sees the series as a call for cooperation. “For us, the message is collaboration, and it comes from the production, which wouldn’t be what it is without Mexico and the U.S. It’s two nations wanting to do something together, and the same thing happens in fiction: we couldn’t do our jobs without teaming up with U.S. police officers. I hope we can bring this idea to life and expand it.”

Mexican-American actor Andrew Leland Rogers—who plays one of the U.S. agents—serves as a bridge between both worlds. “It invites dialogue, it invites unity instead of division. I don’t feel divided in any way, like I have two different sides; my identity is a mixture of both worlds. And when there’s so much friction, it makes me very sad. We’re human at the end of the day, and we need to be able to talk and help each other.”

In Detail

Premiere Date: July 9 on Netflix

July 9 on Netflix Episodes: 12

12 Inspiration: Based on an article in The Washington Post

Based on an article in The Washington Post Cast Highlights: Harold Torres (Run Coyote Run, Silent Vengeance), Mayra Hermosillo (¡Que viva México!, Narcos: Mexico), Héctor Kotsifakis (Guten Tag, Ramón)

Harold Torres (Run Coyote Run, Silent Vengeance), Mayra Hermosillo (¡Que viva México!, Narcos: Mexico), Héctor Kotsifakis (Guten Tag, Ramón) Directors: Adrián Grünberg, Alonso Álvarez, Natalia Beristain, Jimena Montemayor

Los Gringo Hunters offers a fresh look at a real-world mission through the lens of Mexican television, blending action, character drama, and cultural insight. Don’t miss the series when it streams worldwide beginning July 9.