Los Gringo Hunters brings Tijuana police drama to Netflix

/ By

Tijuana

Los Gringo Hunters follows an elite Tijuana police unit as they hunt American fugitives and explore Mexican–U.S. collaboration. The 12-episode Netflix series debuts July 9, showcasing local talent and real-world stakes.

Tijuana’s gritty streets take center stage in Los Gringo Hunters, a new 12-episode crime drama on Netflix that follows a special police unit dedicated to tracking down American fugitives and returning them home. Filmed on location in Mexico’s border city, the series blends local flair with cross-border collaboration, showcasing why it’s quickly earning buzz among fans of authentic police procedurals.

Under the direction of Adrián Grünberg, Alonso Álvarez, Natalia Beristain and Jimena Montemayor, Los Gringo Hunters shines through its tight storytelling and strong ensemble cast. Regina Nava, who portrays Camila—the youngest member of the elite squad—sums up the series’ heart: “It’s a series that has a lot of heart wherever you look: in the writing, in the directing, in the acting. It’s a story worth telling, and it’s really cool to do quality work in Mexico.”

That quality extends beyond the script. Harold Torres, one of the show’s leads, praised the chemistry among the actors. He and co-star Andrew Leland Rogers explained that genuine off-screen friendships helped bring the on-screen unit to life. “We really liked each other in real life—and that also speaks volumes about how well the casting was done, seeing who could fit with whom. That’s what makes Los Gringo Hunters unique,” Rogers said.

Veteran stars Damián Alcázar, Paulina Dávila, and José María Yazpik round out the core team alongside Héctor Kotsifakis, who plays Crisanto. Kotsifakis noted how quickly the newcomers settled in: “They integrated very quickly. We’d been working together for a while, and the team’s dynamic and energy were already there, which allowed them to integrate easily. The American actors who participated and came for an episode wanted to stay and live here. They loved the group.”

For lead actress Mayra Hermosillo, filming in her home country offered unexpected surprises. “Tijuana has a very strong, feisty personality that enjoys life in a very unique way. When you’re filming, you go to restaurants, you walk the streets, the beaches, and for me it was like discovering a new universe—and since it’s my own country, I was like, ‘Wow.’ Every city has its own characteristics, but Tijuana generated a lot of respect in me.”

That respect resonates in the show’s portrayals of local culture. Harold Torres highlighted Tijuanans’ deep roots: “There are many people who come from the south and want to cross to the other side, but there are people who never want to cross because they live their own culture. They are very tied to it and to what Tijuana means.” He and Kotsifakis agree that the city’s welcoming spirit shines through in both extras and locals: “The people were incredibly welcoming—from the extras to the energy they put into it—it was beautiful—we love Tijuana.”

Los Gringo Hunters arrives at a tense moment in Mexico–U.S. relations, but Hermosillo sees the series as a call for cooperation. “For us, the message is collaboration, and it comes from the production, which wouldn’t be what it is without Mexico and the U.S. It’s two nations wanting to do something together, and the same thing happens in fiction: we couldn’t do our jobs without teaming up with U.S. police officers. I hope we can bring this idea to life and expand it.”

Mexican-American actor Andrew Leland Rogers—who plays one of the U.S. agents—serves as a bridge between both worlds. “It invites dialogue, it invites unity instead of division. I don’t feel divided in any way, like I have two different sides; my identity is a mixture of both worlds. And when there’s so much friction, it makes me very sad. We’re human at the end of the day, and we need to be able to talk and help each other.”

In Detail

  • Premiere Date: July 9 on Netflix
  • Episodes: 12
  • Inspiration: Based on an article in The Washington Post
  • Cast Highlights: Harold Torres (Run Coyote Run, Silent Vengeance), Mayra Hermosillo (¡Que viva México!, Narcos: Mexico), Héctor Kotsifakis (Guten Tag, Ramón)
  • Directors: Adrián Grünberg, Alonso Álvarez, Natalia Beristain, Jimena Montemayor

Los Gringo Hunters offers a fresh look at a real-world mission through the lens of Mexican television, blending action, character drama, and cultural insight. Don’t miss the series when it streams worldwide beginning July 9.

Los Gringo Hunters follows an elite Tijuana police unit as they hunt American fugitives and explore Mexican–U.S. collaboration. The 12 . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • storm-in-puerto-vallarta-sweeps-vehicles-treesStorm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • couple-walks-lion-on-leash-puerto-vallartaCouple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • Puerto Vallarta International Airport Advances Infrastructure Expansion with Multi-Billion Peso InvestmentPuerto Vallarta Airport records a decline in passenger arrivals, International Visits Down 5.8% Airport arrivals decline June at Puerto Vallarta airport, with passenger traffic dipping 0.1% year over year even as first-half 2025 volumes rose 1.2% on strong domestic growth and weaker international bookings. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw its June passenger count slip 0.1 percent compared with the same month in 2024, registering 511,100 arrivals versus 511,500…
  • rainPuerto Vallarta rain forecast shows continued showers despite low cyclone risk Puerto Vallarta rain forecast predicts showers through Wednesday, July 9, as monsoon and tropical waves drive storms while cyclone risk off Mexico’s Pacific coast stays low. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López reports that the chance of a new tropical cyclone forming off Mexico’s Pacific coast has eased, but rain will continue to batter the Puerto…
  • mexico-colombia-friendlyMexico Colombia friendly match at AT&T Stadium as 2026 World Cup preparations Mexico Colombia friendly match set for October 11 at AT&T Stadium will give El Tri a final tune-up after their Gold Cup win as they gear up for World Cup 2026. The Mexican men’s national team confirmed on Tuesday that it will take on Colombia in a World Cup tune-up friendly on October 11 at…
Scroll to Top