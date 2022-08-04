‘Made in Mexico’ branding is coming back to promote buying national products

The “Made in Mexico” brand will be relaunched, as part of the industrial policy designed by the Ministry of Economy (SE) and the private sector, in order to promote the consumption of nationally made products.
The SE had anticipated a strategy to strengthen local purchases and promote traditional sectors such as textiles and footwear.
“There will be a relaunch of the ‘Made in Mexico’ brand and it is an opportunity for us to identify what is made in the country,” said José Medina Mora, president of Coparmex, who was present at the private sector meeting with Tatiana Clouthier, head of the SE, in which industrial policy was discussed.
On February 24, 2017, the “Agreement establishing the requirements to grant the use, license and sublicense of the brand ‘Hecho en México'” was published, which was modified on November 28, 2018.
At that time it was specified that the objective of the “Made in Mexico” emblem was to reaffirm the presence of national products against products from abroad, as a synonym of world-class quality.
The distinction could be obtained by small, medium, and large companies, as well as manufacturers of national and foreign origin that produced in Mexico.
In addition to the badge, this industrial policy includes several points such as inclusive development, with the incorporation of women in companies.
Also, the promotion of competitiveness, the strengthening of the internal market, and regulatory simplification, assured Medina Mora.
“Emphasis will be placed on the participation of women. It is recognized that their incorporation into companies helps to increase productivity and economic growth.
“Also the promotion of competitiveness and training for productivity, recognizing that we have poor productivity compared to other OECD countries. We only have 30 percent of the productivity that they have on average in the international organization,” stressed the president of Coparmex.
He added that the industrial policy will be a continuation of what was proposed in the launch of the Economic Reactivation Plan that the SE announced last year.
Innovation and training topics are also included.
“The industrial policy has topics such as innovation, skills development, training in industry 4.0, Internet of Things. That there are young people studying this type of career that facilitates their incorporation into the industrial sector,” described the business leader.
