Mar y Vino brings haute cuisine to Puerto Vallarta

“It doesn’t look like anything you know.” With that intriguing phrase begins the fairest description that can be made of Mar y Vino. Fresh, outdoors, tasty, with a generous menu and overlooking the Pacific, offering spectacular sunsets.

Mar y Vino is located at Olas Altas 380, right in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta, near the Rio Cuale municipal market and Playa Los Muertos, for more reference. It is a rooftop bar, so you have to climb some steps to enjoy it, but this small effort is compensated by the view it offers, its rich decoration, and the pool. Yes, a pool on the second floor, and inside the pool are…the tables.

Intrigued? Well, to sit down, you’ll have to remove your shoes. Upon arrival, the restaurant team will provide you with a bag to store your items and provide a towel if you need it. If you wear pants, you will need to roll them up a bit to wade through the pool and arrive at your table.

The signature mixology of Mar y Vino is the work of Miguel Ángel Álvarez, a young and creative talent who likes each glass to be as delicious as it is visually appealing. The cava is generous and depending on the dish you order, the restaurant staff will recommend an ideal pairing for the dish.

Among the recommendations for drinking are the cocktails, which can be accompanied by mezcal, tequila, gin, wine, and raicilla -the traditional distillate of the Vallarta region.

The food menu is based on ingredients and dishes from the region and in general from the generous coast of the Mexican Pacific. The menu is especially about shellfish and other seafood, so the guarantee is that you will enjoy plenty of fresh catches.

The shrimp consommé and the tuna sashimi to open are wonderful, as well as the Rockefeller oysters (5 pieces). There are also good salad options.

For main courses, the Norwegian salmon in the oven is a gem, as well as the seared tuna or if you prefer something traditional, some tacos served with coleslaw.

As always, don’t forget to save room for dessert, because the pear in red wine is glorious. The flavors stay in your heart and yes, in the end, the phrase “it doesn’t look like anything you know” makes perfect sense.

Mar y Vino is located at Olas Altas 380, the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta. Its hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and given the high demand of diners, it is recommended to book to take place at the desired time. Their number is 322 121 8852.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news on PVDN