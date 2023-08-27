Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán to Enchant Puerto Vallarta at ‘XXX National Meeting of Mariachi and Charrería’

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The enchanting melodies of Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán will soon grace the famous boardwalk arches of Puerto Vallarta. On August 28, the esteemed ensemble will give a special performance, participating in the prestigious 'XXX National Meeting of Mariachi and Charrería.'
To make the festival's magic accessible to everyone, this presentation is entirely free of charge and is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. It's part of a collaborative effort between the municipal government of Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez and the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development. The organization's . . .
